Former Vikings LB Calls Niners’ Norman a ‘Punk A**’ Over Thielen Fight

Members of the Minnesota Vikings, both past and present, had a lot to say after losing to the San Francisco 49ers Sunday.

Perhaps the strongest words came from former Vikings linebacker Ben Leber, who criticized Niners’ defensive back Josh Norman for a physical altercation with Minnesota wideout Adam Thielen.

It was late in the fourth quarter when a scrum around a loose ball ensued. With the Vikings down eight points, Thielen dove into the pile in an attempt to secure possession. Norman, for reasons that are unclear in the video, then proceeded to punch Thielen in the back multiple times.

The @NFL needs to review this play & send a nice note to #49ers Josh Norman for this gorilla punch to the back of #Vikings Adam Thielen.

Hitting someone in the spine could be a serious injury.

How does the ref miss this? If Thielen retaliates he’d of got the flag for sure. pic.twitter.com/LgAFYpwATV — Ron Johnson (@3RonJohnson) November 29, 2021

Ron Johnson, a former NFL wide receiver and current analyst, tweeted video of the interaction Sunday afternoon, November 28.

Leber, who played linebacker for Minnesota across five seasons between 2006-10 and now works in broadcasting, took exception to the incident. He called Norman out on Twitter for his part in it.

Btw, @J_No24 you’re a punk ass for taking a cheap shot on Thielen. Although not sure he even felt that weak ass fist. — Ben Leber (@nacholeber) November 29, 2021

“Btw, @J_No24 you’re a punk ass for taking a cheap shot on Thielen,” Leber wrote. “Although not sure he even felt that weak ass fist.”

Vikings Head Coach Calls 49ers Cheaters Following Loss

Leber was not the only man in Minnesota with something to say about the 49ers after Sunday’s loss. Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer also made some eyebrow-raising comments about the Niners’ defensive backfield during the postgame press conference, though his were more all-inclusive than Leber’s.

Zimmer called out the entire group of San Francisco cornerbacks and safeties for what he described as illegal tactics, while also criticizing the game’s referees for keeping their flags in their pockets throughout much of the night.

“These guys hold all the time,” Zimmer said of the Niners’ defensive backs. “They’re grabbing us around the waist, grabbing us on our backs. Officials don’t want to call it every play, but until they start calling it every play, they aren’t going to stop doing it.”

Zimmer took issue with several incidents of so-called holding, though he noted one in particular above the others. Niners’ corner K’Waun Williams knocked down a pass intended for Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson on a 4th-and-8 play late in the fourth quarter. The play gave possession back to San Francisco, essentially ending the game. The 49ers went on to beat the Vikings 34-26.

Niners’ All-Pro TE George Kittle Returns Verbal Fire at Zimmer

Understandably, members of the 49ers did not take kindly to Zimmer’s accusations. One San Francisco player who took particular exception was All-Pro tight end George Kittle.

Cam Inman, of the Bay Area News Group, posted video of Kittle’s postgame comments to Twitter.

#49ers George Kittle on Vikings coach Mike Zimmer accusations about them holding pic.twitter.com/MqBy7gBgs1 — Cam Inman (@CamInman) November 29, 2021

“I mean, you can watch plenty of pass plays. I finally got a holding call out there on a pass route. I got hugged and tackled, and I think (there were) about three of those out there that don’t get called,” Kittle said. “It’s football. Refs throw flags, refs don’t throw flags, it’s just the game. If you’re going to sit on the sideline and complain about holding the whole time, tell your guys to make better plays.”

Regardless of who is right, the Niners won the game and moved to 6-5 on the season, while the Vikings fell to 5-6. The outcome could prove crucial in a crowded race for three NFC Wildcard spots in January, as the Niners now hold the tiebreaker over one of their main competitors for a position in the postseason.