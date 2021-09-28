After Spitting Up Blood, Niner CB Wants to Play in Week 4: Report

San Francisco 49ers CB Josh Norman is hoping to play next weekend against the Seattle Seahawks.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport tweeted Monday, September 27 that the cornerback suffered two bruised lungs, tissue damage, and perhaps internal bleeding during the team’s Week 3 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

#49ers CB Josh Norman, who impressed in his short stint in SF, is dealing with two bruised lungs, along with tissue damage which may have caused some internal bleeding, sources say. Tests ongoing. Doctors will be cautious, but he’s in good spirits and hopes to play next week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 27, 2021

It’s especially remarkable that Norman doesn’t want to miss one game given that he was spitting up blood on the sidelines, according to reports.

Norman left the first half of team’s 30-28 loss with a chest injury. Bay Area news outlet KNBR reported that the 49ers became concerned when Norman began spitting up blood.

Norman Stays Overnight in Hospital

NFL Network reporter Mike Garafalo tweeted that Norman spent the night in the hospital as a precautionary measure.

#49ers CB Josh Norman, who was ruled out of last night’s game with a chest injury suffered in the first half, was taken to the hospital after spitting up blood, sources say. All tests came back OK but Norman spent the night in the hospital as a precaution. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 27, 2021

The NFL Network and other outlets said Norman is in good spirits and is still hoping to play in Week 4. Norman entered the game against the Packers already with an injured ankle and was listed on the team’s injury report. San Francisco singed the one-time shutdown corner last year. The team has battled injuries already this year – just as they did season – with Emmanuel Moseley and Jason Verrett going down in the secondary, although Moseley made his season debut against the Packers. CBs Dre Kirkpatrick and Ambry Thomas were ruled out for the game, however.

Verrett, who tore his ACL in the fourth quarter of the Niners’ Week 1 victory over the Detroit Lions, is expected to miss the remainder of the year.

The running back and secondary positions have been hardest hit health-wise hit this season. After Norman left the game against the Packers, San Francisco didn’t have enough cornerbacks to play nickel defense, KNBR reported.

49ers Still 1 of 3 Teams in Pursuit of CB Richard Sherman

Even before Norman’s potential setback, the 49ers were reported as one of three teams considered to land former All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman. The Seahawks, which drafted Sherman out of Stanford University, and the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the other two.

The Niners and Sherman were engaged in discussions during the offseason but could not come to terms on a price. Those talks picked back up after Verrett went down.

The cornerback is still mired in legal issues stemming from an incident in mid-July, during which he allegedly drove under the influence of an intoxicant and from which he has found himself charged with five misdemeanors.

Police said that Sherman crashed his vehicle into a construction site and left the scene of the accident on foot. Security cameras later caught Sherman on video outside the home of his wife’s parents, screaming and throwing his body against the front door in an attempt to gain unlawful entry to the home — an incident which resulted in the charge of criminal trespassing in the second degree.

The former Pro-Bowler, who spent the previous three years with San Francisco, pleaded not guilty to all charges and has since been undergoing therapy.

