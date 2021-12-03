Niners Resign Safety, Send Another D-Back to IR

The San Francisco 49ers are playing an unfortunate game of musical chairs at the safety position.

On Wednesday, November 30, the Niners signed safety Doug Middleton to round out their practice squad, releasing safety Kai Nacua to make room. However, just a day later San Francisco designated Middleton to the injured reserve list (IR) and resigned Nacua, who has been on and off the team’s active roster over the past two seasons.

The Niners initially inked Nacua in November 2020. He appeared in five regular season games for San Francisco last season and has made one appearance this year after reaching an agreement to remain with the team in February.

Nacua began his career with the Cleveland Browns in 2017, signed by the team as an undrafted free agent. He played in 16 games that season, starting three of them. He bounced around NFL practice squads for the next two years before landing in the Bay Area.

49ers Light at Safety With Two Players Injured

San Francisco is not desperate for safeties at the moment, but the Niners are light at the position.

Free safety Tavarius Moore ruptured his achilles tendon in early June, was sent to the IR and has been out ever since. Starting free safety and team captain Jimmie Ward is currently healthy but has already missed a start this season — Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals — with a quad injury. Nacua is listed as a free safety and provides a depth chart insurance policy against any injuries Ward might suffer in the future.

The Niners are more solid at the strong safety position, though that has not been the case all season long. Jaquiski Tartt spent three weeks on the IR with a knee injury. He was replaced in the starting lineup by Talanoa Hufanga, a rookie out of the University of Southern California. The fifth-round selection impressed during his shot as a starter and will remain a fixture in the rotation because of it, according to comments made by Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan last month.

“I like Huff a lot. I think he’s played well. Tartt doesn’t automatically get the starting position. Not sitting here trying to replace Tartt, either,” Shanahan told reporters during a media session on Wednesday, November 17, after designating Tartt for a return to the active roster.

“I think Tartt’s played at a high level for us for a number of years and can do a bunch of things. But even before he got hurt, we were trying to get Huff in there too because of what Huff’s brought to the table,” Shanahan continued. “I like how he doesn’t hesitate about anything. You can see it in everything he does and there’s just no hesitation in this game, and that’s what I want.”