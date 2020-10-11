Former Top-10 Draft Pick Headlines 49ers Roster Moves

Wide receiver Kevin White is now part of the San Francisco 49ers active roster as the team moved the wideout up from the practice squad ahead of their Week 5 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. The 49ers also made moves at cornerback by promoting Jamar Taylor and activating Brian Allen from the practice squad.

The bad news is Ezekiel Ansah and K’Waun Williams have both been placed on injured reserve. Ansah is expected to miss the remainder of the season with a torn bicep injury and is the latest Niners player to be ruled out for the rest of 2020.

Following the release of Mohamed Sanu, White has a better chance to see the field against the Dolphins, but the 49ers have a deep receiver group that is just starting to get healthy. White was the No. 7 pick of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears but has failed to live up to the lofty expectations he had coming out of West Virginia.

White’s best statistical season came in 2016 when the receiver grabbed 19 receptions for 187 yards in his four appearances. The receiver is hoping that playing under a great offensive head coach can help resurrect his career.

The 49ers Signed White Towards the End of Training Camp

The receiver has had quite the NFL journey as he continues to pursue his dream and last played in a regular-season game for the Bears in 2018. White signed with the Cardinals during the 2019 offseason but was released prior to the start of the season. The 49ers signed White at the end of training camp but released him weeks later. White re-signed with the team’s practice squad after passing through waivers just one day later, per 49ers.com.

After the initial signing, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan discussed having White along with Dion Jordan on the team, who are both former high draft picks. Shanahan noted that he was excited for White to have another NFL opportunity.

“I’m just glad for him that he’s got another opportunity,” Shanahan explained, per 49ersWebZone.com. “He’s come in a lot later than Dion, he just got here last week. So, it’s been very limited with him, but, just for being a top-10 pick and stuff and the way he’s come in, he has been very eager to learn. He’s been great to have around and wish we could’ve had him here a little bit longer.”

Garoppolo Will Start While Mostert Is Questionable vs. Dolphins

The 49ers offense will have additional help against the Dolphins as Jimmy Garoppolo will start at quarterback. Shanahan noted the team feels confident putting Garoppolo back on the field thanks to his work in practice.

“He did a good job,” Shanahan noted, per 49ers.com. “Each day got better. Never felt too sore the next day, so we needed to hear that today and see him out there today. We feel good to go and he’ll be starting Sunday.”

San Francisco could get even more of a boost if Raheem Mostert is able to play as well. The running back is listed as questionable, and Shanahan indicated that Mostert will be a game-time decision.

“It’s really just how he’s feeling then,” Shanahan added. “He got a little bit more work today (and) he was able to get through it. We didn’t put them through everything, but I really want to see how he responds tomorrow, how he wakes up tomorrow and how he feels on Sunday.”