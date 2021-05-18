49ers Kittle Publicly Challenges Garoppolo, Lance on Eve of Training Camp

Tight end George Kittle welcomes a head-to-head challenge, even from members of his own position group, and he expects the rest of his San Francisco 49ers teammates to do the same.

Prior to the NFL Draft, Kittle went on record saying that the prospect of the 49ers selecting University of Florida standout tight end Kyle Pitts with the No. 3 pick made him downright giddy with excitement at the possibilities.

Pitts’ immense talent was not a threat and competition would only serve as a bridge to greatness, was Kittle’s thinking. Over the weekend, the outspoken tight end went on record again saying that whoever ends up being his starting quarterback with the 49ers this season had better share a similar attitude.

“If my starting quarterback is scared of competition, I don’t know if he would be my starting quarterback,” Kittle told reporters Friday, May 14.

“So yeah, I’m very excited to see Jimmy G out there. I’m excited to go back next week and see all those boys. It’s just going to be fun to play football again,” Kittle continued. “And like I said, competition’s what makes you a good football player. If you weren’t competitive every single day, fighting for your job, you’re not going to perform at your best. You’re not going to perform at your highest level. And that’s what football is all about.”

Lance Reportedly Unlikely to Beat Out Garoppolo Before Season

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said it is unlikely that rookie quarterback Trey Lance will beat out veteran starter Jimmy Garoppolo prior to the first game of the 2021 regular season. However, he also would not rule out Lance surprising everyone on the staff by winning the job.

“Yeah, there’s a chance for that at every single position on our team,” Shanahan said on The Michael Irvin Podcast last week. “I think that would be very hard. Jimmy is a really good quarterback. (Lance is) not just coming in and trying to take out some bridge quarterback or something.”

Shanahan continued to praise Garoppolo while referencing his injury history, a consistent theme since trading up to draft the quarterback’s replacement last month.

“Jimmy is a guy who we brought here to be our franchise quarterback, and it really worked out for one year. That doesn’t mean it can’t work out. We just hope he stays healthy,” Shanahan said. “But Trey has that ability too. But he has only played one year of college football. He missed last season. So it’s not coming in at all with me expecting that. I don’t know what I expect. I expect him to be a real good player.”

Veterans Show up in Droves to 49ers Voluntary Offseason Program

Kittle and Garoppolo were among a significant contingent of 49ers veterans who showed up to San Francisco’s voluntary offseason program on Monday, May 17. Lance made his first appearance at a three-day rookie minicamp the weekend before.

According to multiple media reports, more than 80 players arrived for the second phase of the 49ers’ voluntary workouts. Phase one is rookies only, while phase two is characterized by veterans and rookies mingling during on-field drills.

Full team, 11-on-11 action, will not begin until phase three next week.