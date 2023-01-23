Kyle Shanahan, Brock Purdy Explain 49ers’ Second Quarter Clock Management

When the San Francisco 49ers took the ball for the final drive of the second quarter of their Week 20 game against the Dallas Cowboys, the team had two goals: 1. put points on the board and 2. don’t allow Dak Prescott and company to do the same.

Taking part in a game of inches that was ultimately decided by the efficiency of either team’s placekicker, Kyle Shanahan curiously decided to run the clock with 50 seconds left in the quarter on third-and-1 despite his team not being within Robbie Gould’s field goal range. When asked about why he decided to make this decision during his post-game media session, Shanahan declared that the decision was by design, even if it wasn’t particularly entertaining to the fans at Levi’s.

“That’s a tough thing for me to do,” Shanahan said via 49ers WebZone. “I know it’s tough for our fans to watch, but when it’s third-and-one and I think there was like 50 seconds, they have two timeouts. I would hate to not get that first down to show you guys why I did it. That’s kind of something we believe in, we don’t want to give the ball back to them. We liked where the score was at. We still think we have time to score, but when you get to a third-and-one and we had one time out and they had two, we weren’t about to not get that third down. Punt it to them, where if we threw it, they’d still have two timeouts and 45 seconds and now they’re ending with points in the half if they score, similar to how Seattle did at the end of the half, but the difference is they were also starting with the ball in the third quarter. Now once you get the first down, yeah, then I wished that we went faster, but you don’t know if you’re going to get that first down or not, so you want to play it the smart way and I thought we did do that. I thought we made some big plays. I wanted [WR] Jauan [Jennings], the protection to wait for Jauan, but to still get a field goal out of it was huge though.”

Considering the Cowboys were set to receive the ball after halftime, the decision to keep the game close, even if that meant leaving points on the board, was certainly a justified one, as Dallas can score points in a hurry with playmakers like Tony Pollard and CeeDee Lamb. Still, reporters wanted to know, did Shanahan consider how fans would feel watching the team seemingly waste a chance to score when the ball was in their proverbial court?

“Yeah, not just because I can hear, but just because I’m a fan too and I would be very annoyed,” Shanahan said. “But I’m pretty confident with what we did there. I think that’s one of the reasons when you play a good team like that you hold them to 12 points. I think that stuff has to do with it. I think playing the game that way and the situation who you’re going against, the momentum of the game. I think that stuff is important.”

Purdy Addressed his own Clock Management Issues Before the Half

While fans will debate Shanahan’s decision to go conservative instead of trying to score a touchdown heading into the half, Brock Purdy, the 49ers’ rookie playing in only his second playoff game, had his own clock management issues at the end of the second quarter, as he almost let the clock expire attempting to throw the ball away despite being in Gould’s field goal range. After getting general questions about the game out of the way, reporters asked Purdy why he checked down to the right before throwing the ball away with three seconds left on the clock.

“All throughout the week we have what we’re trying to do, what their defense does, what our scheme is,” Purdy said. “But then also like our thought process of, dude, these are our playmakers. If we get the ball to this person or that person, chew some clock, let the defense play ball then we’ll have a chance at setting ourselves up for success and to win the game. So, he always goes over little situational football throughout the week. And then even before the 15 seconds hit, he’ll say some stuff in the headset like, ‘hey, this is the situation, if it’s not here, throw it away, we’re in field goal range,’ whatever. So, he’s always done a great job with communicating and keeping things clear for me, and I appreciate that about him.”

While the Niners certainly went through all sorts of different scenarios during the week, based on how Shanahan reacted to Purdy’s near-drive killing mistake, checking to his right with three seconds left in the half certainly wasn’t one.

The San Francisco 49ers Didn’t Draw Up Purdy’s Play that way

Asked to specifically discuss the penultimate play of the second quarter, Purdy let it be known that, while the Niners did want to eat the clock, they weren’t looking to potentially spoil their own scoring opportunity by holding the ball for too long.

“Yeah. I looked left, I didn’t see, our read was covered,” Purdy said. “So, I thought I had a little bit more time than I had in terms of looking back right to [WR] Deebo [Samuel]. And obviously it was a pretty close call, so I’ve just got to be better with, if it’s not there, throw the ball away. So, he coached me up on and got on me, rightfully so.”

Asked how Shanahan reacted to his near-faux pas, Purdy disclosed that he wasn’t happy but didn’t get too mad since it all worked out in the end.

“He said you just got to be better,” Purdy said. “I told you if it’s not there, throw it away. So, I thought I had a little bit more time and looked left, looked right, and just made it close.”

To his credit, Shanahan commented on that particular play too, and inferred that he might have let out a word or two that wasn’t safe for work.

“That’s why I had my play sheet over my face [smiling]. It just got a little close for us with the time, so just wanted him to throw it away a hair earlier.”

In the end, all’s well that ends well, and that particular play will simply go down as one of the few negatives in Purdy’s magical rookie season, especially since it didn’t ultimately impact the game’s final outcome.