49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Is A ‘Fan’ Of All-Pro Free Agent WR

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has commented on Odell Beckham Jr.‘s status as a free agent and even complimented the former Los Angeles Rams receiver roughly 10 months after the two faced off in the NFC Championship game.

“We’re open to discussions with everybody. We look into everything,” Shanahan said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “You don’t have to worry about the trade deadline with him because he’s out there and he’s available. I’ve always been a fan of Odell, like I feel like most people are. He’s that good of a player.”

“But I’m definitely very happy with our receiver group right now and love the receivers that we have.”

Though Beckham signing with any team, San Francisco or otherwise, appears to be a good bit away, as the veteran receiver isn’t expected to sign anywhere until December as he continues to rehab from an ACL that was torn in the Super Bowl, it’s interesting to see San Francisco is firmly on the list.

Odell Beckham Jr. Was Lowballed By The Rams In The Past

Though Beckham Jr. isn’t expected be ready for on-field action until December, his former team, the Rams, did try to lock him up to a new deal earlier this season; a deal OBJ described as “lowest of the low ball,” as passed along by Sports Illustrated.

“LA knows where I wanted to be… but they didn’t offer me….ANYthing!” he said on Twitter. “So idk what people want me to do, I def kno my worth and what the offer was isn’t reflective of that. So it’s tough to say that I can come on back even tho I thought I finally found that home!”

When a fan asked Beckham to elaborate further, he obliged.

“But YES LA treated me normal and special all in the same breath, we see how that played out!” Beckham tweeted. “For both sides. I went out to win a (Championship) there knowin the risk of playin without an ACL… and then I got the lowest of low offers after that goin into the next season. Impossible.”

When asked about whether or not the Rams did, in fact, lowball their former receiver, Sean McVay acknowledged that the team did reach out but that it wasn’t necessarily their final offer, as told to ESPN via ClutchPoints.

“I love Odell,” McVay said. “We have constant dialogue. He also knows that certainly I don’t think that’s the last [offer] that would come from us.”

The San Francisco 49ers Have The Cap Space To Field A Competitive Offer

In 2021, Beckham Jr. signed a one-year deal with the Rams that was worth up to $4.25 million according to CBS Sports after he was released by the Cleveland Browns. While Beckham is unlikely to earn a 10-figure sum for roughly four games of action plus the playoffs in 2022, one would assume the his camp would ask for another deal in that same ballpark, especially after rejecting a “low-ball” offer earlier in the year.

Fortunately, with roughly $6.528 million in cap space available according to OverTheCap, the 11th-highest figure in the NFL, John Lynch could field a competitive offer for OBJ as he sees so fit; an offer worth almost $2 million more than the max amount the Rams could pay thanks to their current cap space of $4.7 million.