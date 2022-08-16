49ers’ Kyle Shanahan Reveals Plan for Injured $1 Million Veteran

The San Francisco 49ers have already made one roster decision in the defensive back room, making them one less a nickelback after releasing veteran Darqueze Dennard before teams can cut down to 85 active players by 1 p.m. Pacific on Tuesday, August 16.

Dennard’s fate was sealed on Monday. But what about the status of another defender in his 30s who is in a more crowded cornerback room? Let alone where are things health wise with this veteran defender on a $1 million deal with the 49ers?

Head coach Kyle Shanahan addressed the situation involving injured Jason Verrett in a Monday press conference with the Bay Area media.

Shanahan’s Plan for Verrett

Verrett last season saw his season get shortened due to a torn ACL injury. And that ailment occurred in the season opener versus the Detroit Lions. And his injury happened in a contract year.

The 31-year-old cornerback, though, managed to stay on board with the 49ers on a one-year, $1,035,000 deal that he signed on March 15.

Verrett is still yet to participate in drills and practices as he was placed on the physically-unable-to-perform (PUP) list. Shanahan was asked what the plan is for the injured veteran moving forward.

“I haven’t asked on him in about a week. I know his expectations are to do that, but like I said earlier, we’re going to be real smart with that. We’re not going to let him go until he is more than ready to go, so we’ll see how these next two weeks go,” Shanahan said.

The head coach now entering his sixth season added: “But it probably would surprise me for Week 1.”

There’s the target date: The season opener on September 11 versus the Chicago Bears for Verrett to make his return. And by then, the 49ers projected CB1 and CB2 in Charvarius Ward and Emmanuel Moseley, respectively, will be expected to return from their groin and hamstring injuries.

The 49ers also have second-year defenders Deommodore Lenoir and Ambry Thomas in the CB room. The latter ended up seeing action on 32 defensive snaps. The former not only took in 18 plays, but helped deliver this big hit that also saw the ball fall into rookie Marcelino McCrary-Ball’s hands…resulting in a 56-yard return:

Of course, the talk of the CB room this week has been rookie Samuel Womack and his two interceptions in his preseason debut. Beat reporters Nick Wagoner of ESPN and David Lombardi of The Athletic both believed that Womack’s breakout night helped persuade the roster decision involving Dennard, who had been taking first team snaps at the nickelback spot Womack manned.

But again, Verrett is anticipated to play a key role in this 49ers defense with Shanahan saying they want to be “real smart” with handling him.

Veteran Not Expected to Play

While Verrett is on the verge of a reappearance in the league, safety and captain Jimmie Ward may not see any action.

Ward sustained what was described as “a pretty bad hamstring injury” per NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco. The columnist and insider adds that “The 49ers do not expect Ward to be available for the season opener.”

Tarvarius Moore and free agent signing George Odum are the other options for Ward’s safety spot in the time being.