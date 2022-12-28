49ers’ Kyle Shanahan Sounds Off on Polarizing Raiders Benching

Kyle Shanahan has seen the tape and noticed the next opposing starting quarterback on deck for the San Francisco 49ers “can make every throw.”

Except, this is not Derek Carr who Shanahan and the 49ers are now preparing for. It’s Jarrett Stidham.

The Raiders, already 6-9 overall and out of the playoffs, made the decision on Wednesday, December 28 to bench their longtime veteran quarterback for the fourth-year backup. Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels confirmed the benching with the media on Wednesday afternoon.

The polarizing decision, which became a widely debated topic across the NFL realm and among Raider fans, means Stidham is replacing a three-time Pro Bowler who delivered 3,522 yards. While the league’s best defense led by Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, Charvarius Ward and DeMeco Ryans calling the plays are now preparing for a quarterback who has more interceptions than touchdowns in his career, Shanahan is still taking Stidham seriously.

“He can make every throw, similar to Carr in that way,” Shanahan said Wednesday to the Bay Area media. “But he hasn’t been out there a lot, so hopefully, we’ll confuse him, make it tough on him.”

Shanahan Recalls Evaluating Stidham

This isn’t the first time Shanahan was in a situation where he had to compartmentalize Stidham’s game as a passer.

Back in January 2019, Shanahan and his 49ers staff were in Mobile, Alabama coaching in the Reece’s Senior Bowl. And one QB who was throwing the ball in the game featuring collegiate senior all-stars? The 6-foot-3, 214-pounder out of Auburn.

“I remember we really liked how he threw,” Shanahan said. “I liked him as a guy, just working with him. I never enjoy going to Mobile that time of year, so it’s just not a good feeling. It means you didn’t do very well, and you really want a break, and you don’t get it. But I do remember enjoying him. I know he was a talented player that we all believed was going to get drafted, and I was not surprised that New England took him.”

12 of Jarrett Stidham's throws from 1st Senior Bowl practice Former Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham practices for the Senior Bowl on Jan. 22, 2019 in Mobile. (Wesley Sinor / wsinor@al.com) 2019-01-23T17:59:47Z

Shanahan Still Believes 49ers are Facing a Talented Team

The New Year’s Day battle of former Bay Area neighbors at Allegiant Stadium is expected to see a more scaled down version of the Raiders. Along with Carr, linebacker Denzel Perryman (hip) and edge rusher Chandler Jones (elbow) are ruled out of the starting lineup.

With the Raiders preparing for 2023 and the 49ers marching along with their eight-game winning streak, this matchup has the look to be a one sided affair. Shanahan, though, still believes the Raiders will have talent leftover even after the benching.

“I see some great players who can beat you,” Shanahan said. “That’s why I think they’ve had a chance in so many games this year, and they have been close. There’s just a few [plays], the ball bouncing a different way, to being locked in as a playoff team right now.

“I know they’re sitting down their quarterback, who I think is a real good player, but they also got three big-time weapons there on offense,” Shanahan continued. “Their defensive end in [Maxx] Crosby is playing as, probably, the second-best defensive player in the league, at least that I’ve seen this year. I think he’s been unbelievable. So they’ve got some guys that can wreck games, so you better be on your stuff regardless.”