49ers’ Shanahan Provides Early Update on Trent Williams’ Status

There was two sights that captured the San Francisco 49ers faithful at Lambeau Field on Saturday, January 22 that involved Trent Williams.

One — the 49ers using Williams in a rare spot, eventually becoming a trending topic on Twitter because of it and capturing the hearts of the faithful.

But two — Williams limping off and needing crutches after the game, which sank the hearts of 49er fans.

The 49ers, however, advanced on to the NFC title game by knocking off the top seeded Green Bay Packers 13-10 on a walk-off field goal by Robbie Gould in the last four seconds of play. That win extended the ‘Niners season and gives Williams a chance to play another game.

But head coach Kyle Shanahan provided an early health update following the contest.

Williams’ Status

Here was the last scene involving Williams:

Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area also confirmed that Williams left on crutches.

#49ers All-Pro LT Trent Williams is going to the x-ray room. He’s on crutches. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) January 23, 2022

Shanahan let it be known to reporters after the game…he’s unsure of Williams’ status for the NFC championship game.

“We’re going to have to get some X-rays and stuff on him,” Shanahan said. “I mean, I saw him hobbling around the whole second half, so I’m not sure yet.”

Williams has already battled through an elbow injury, which sidelined him for the Week 18 season finale against the Los Angeles Rams.

But Williams limping off wasn’t the only scene involving him that captured the NFL fan’s attention.

Williams the Motion Man

During one third quarter play, Williams was not lined up as the left tackle.

This clearly confused the Packers’ defense, as opponents would usually expect Williams to protect the blind side. Instead, Williams lined up as a motion man.

That’s right — he was a closet tight end motioning out on one play.

That play is called “18 Zorro” as noted by Josh Cohen of CBS Sports.

Trent Williams in motion, lead blocking, on (what SF calls) "18 Zorro" pic.twitter.com/41MhIoDUuA — Josh Cohen (@JCohen_NFL) January 23, 2022

The 49ers immediately took advantage of his power, with Elijah Mitchell running behind the 6-foot-5, 305-pound bulldozer who looked like an oversized George Kittle on that play.

Well, even though Williams didn’t carry the ball or run a fade route, he still caused NFL Twitter to erupt with that designed play with him as the lead blocker. Beginning with the NFL Twitter account saying “Trent Williams in motion is not fair.”

Alex Tran, the creative director behind Niners Nation, summed up Williams in three words:

Former 49ers running back Spencer Tillman (1989 to 1991) gave praise to his fellow Oklahoma Sooner — blurting out a famous Vince Lombardi line to describe the play.

“Yes! This is how you ‘get a seal here! And, a seal here!’ (Vince) Lombardi would have been disappointed but impressed! Thirty-three year-old Sooner, Trent Williams balled out! Boomer Sooner and Go Niners!” was what Tillman tweeted.

But then, former NFL player turned Fox Sports 1 personality Emmanuel Acho made this discovery in his film breakdown: Williams was never lined up as a tight end to start.

“This should be illegal,” Acho sarcastically said to start. “All-Pro left tackle and future first ballot Hall of Famer Trent Williams is lined up as a fullback.”

Acho then raved about Williams “clearing everybody out the way.”

We just gonna act like we didn’t see 6’5 330 pound left tackle Trent Williams lined up at fullback?! This should be illegal. pic.twitter.com/szNBHKsYk7 — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) January 23, 2022

Now, along with finding out who will be the 49ers’ next opponent after 3:15 p.m. PT, they await the health of their prized lineman.