NFL Analyst Praises 49ers Draft Steal After Huge Week 12 Performance

Pick No. 194 for the San Francisco 49ers has become the leading candidate for top steal of the 2021 NFL Draft.

And the sixth rounder has thrived in the 49ers’ backfield, especially following a dominating afternoon against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 28.

Before the draft, Elijah Mitchell entered the league with a 5.64 prospect grade by nfl.com — meaning that the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajun star was predicted to have a chance to make the end of the roster or land on the practice squad.

But now, Mitchell has proven to be the late round steal NFL writers and fans look for. And as one NFL analyst/writer pointed out on Tuesday, November 30, Mitchell is leading the late round coalition during the 49ers’ 4-1 surge.

Mitchell Among Late Round Steals Thriving for S.F.

Here’s who David Lombardi of The Athletic pinpointed as top late round contributors. But take a look at the first name:

Been trendy to pick on 49ers' player acquisition. Note some key Sunday contributors. -Mitchell (6th rd)

-Jennings (7th rd)

-Al-Shaair (UDFA)

-Givens (UDFA)

-Omenihu (cheap trade)

-Hufanga (5th rd) SF's scouting dept has a solid track record of finding talent at the margins — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) November 30, 2021

And what has Mitchell done to get to this point as the top bell cow back for the 49ers? Yes, Raheem Mostert’s injury and other ailments in the backfield has been a contributor. But Mitchell is a prime example of someone who was ready to answer the call when his team needed him. Here’s a listing of what he’s accomplished:

Carries: Of the eight games Mitchell has played, six has seen him carry the football between 17 to 27 times, which is the most by any S.F back since 2017 per Kyle Madson of USA Today’s Niners Wire. And against the Vikes, the 5-foot-10, 200-pounder pounded the visitors with 27 carries for 133 yards and tallied 168 total yardage in the 34-26 home win.

The rook Elijah Mitchell had 100+ total yards for the 4th time this season on Sunday 👀 32 touches

168 total yards

1 touchdown pic.twitter.com/dQQZawBaTV — NFL (@NFL) November 30, 2021

Yards: Mitchell has four 100-yard games — surpassing the previous best held by Billy Kilmer who posted a trio of triple-digit games in 1961 per Pro Football Reference.

Battling through pain: Not only is Mitchell winning over the 49ers faithful with his play, but also his ability to bounce back from an injury, seen below:

Elijah Mitchell’s 70% snaps and 91% share of backfield touches (32-of-35) in his first game after breaking his finger were season-high marks. Mitchell has not handled less than 72% of San Francisco’s backfield touches in the seven full games he’s played this year. — John Daigle (@notJDaigle) November 29, 2021

And, as noted by former NFL cornerback and Locked on 49ers Podcast host Eric Crocker, Mitchell is 300 yards away from this early NFL career milestone:

49ers rookie 6th round running back Elijah Mitchell has missed 3 games and is only 300 yards shy of 1,000 rushing yards on the season … with 6 games left. Stud! pic.twitter.com/iXdqCzBWgD — Big CROCKY⚡️ (@eric_crocker) November 29, 2021

Mitchell Spearheading Day 3 Steals for 49ers

Mitchell’s play has helped make the 49ers’ scouting department look amazing on day three of the draft.

And he’s not the only one thriving as a final day pick at S.F. Others include…

George Kittle: Eight tight ends were taken ahead of the fifth rounder Kittle. He has since established himself as a Pro Bowler, NFC champion and arguably, the league’s most devastating blocker.

George Kittle just demolished Von Miller 😳 pic.twitter.com/jfiQ4YY16M — KNBR (@KNBR) November 16, 2021

And, Kittle is a strong endorser of Mitchell.

The shirt game remains undefeated from The People's Tight End. @gkittle46 🤝 @EliMitch15 pic.twitter.com/wGZVpBvsdR — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 29, 2021

Jauan Jennings: The seventh round pick in the 2020 draft out of the University of Tennessee has established himself as a starter on offense. Jennings caught a pass between veterans Bashaud Breeland and Xavier Woods.

And, found the end zone.

D.J. Jones: Like Kittle, the defensive tackle Jones was a late pick in the ’17 draft (sixth rounder). The 6-foot, 304-pound Jones has since established himself as the lane plugger who stuffs the run and frees up the linebackers and ends.

49ers DT #93 D.J. Jones has evolved this season pic.twitter.com/kHpkhgE8JA — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) September 24, 2021

Dre Greenlaw: Though limited with injuries this season, the former fifth rounder in 2019 has collected 60 or more tackles in his first two seasons in the league. And he made this epic 2019 stop against the team the ‘Niners will face on Sunday.

Dre Greenlaw gives #49ers first overall seed by an inch. An absolutely all-time tackle by the rookie. pic.twitter.com/ip5Kz6HEiX — KNBR (@KNBR) December 30, 2019

Talanoa Hufanga: The safety was drafted a round ahead of Mitchell. Since starting due to injuries in the secondary, Hufanga has established himself as a sure tackler and, in the case of the Minnesota win, a strong goal line presence.

Talanoa Hufanga continues to make big plays on a weekly basis 💎 #49ers || #FTTB pic.twitter.com/yg4OE16VUL — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers_) November 30, 2021

Of course, there’s undrafted players like Azeez Al-Shaair and Emmanuel Moseley stepping up for the 49ers during this recent surge. But Mitchell has put the ground game on his back for a team that prefers to ground and pound. And in the process, has become that new late round steal.