49ers GM Gives Strong Response on Jimmy Garoppolo Release Talks

Jimmy Garoppolo has hung around the San Francisco 49ers longer than expected amid the ongoing trade talks.

But on the evening of Saturday, March 26, Jimmy G and the 49ers’ names were attached to this report from NBC Sports’ Mike Florio: The 49ers may be forced to cut Garoppolo if they don’t find a trade partner.

“The biggest problem, as one league source explained it on Saturday, is the shoulder surgery Garoppolo underwent earlier this month. No one will trade for a quarterback with a $25 million compensation package after he underwent surgery to repair the labrum in his throwing shoulder, the source explained,” Florio wrote.

Now, before the NFL owners meeting on Monday, March 28, 49ers general manager John Lynch decided to break his silence on the possibility of the ‘Niners releasing their $137.5 million quarterback.

‘I don’t Forsee That’

Lynch was asked if the 49ers would indeed consider releasing Garoppolo. The general manager’s response?

“I don’t forsee that,” Lynch said. “He’s too good of a player. I don’t forsee that.”

Where does Lynch see Jimmy G at in 2022?

“I think Jimmy will be playing for us…or will be playing for someone else,” Lynch said. “He’s too good of a player not to be.”

Is This an Awkward Situation With Garoppolo Lingering Around?

Lynch also addressed if Garoppolo hanging around this long has created another awkward situation in the 49ers’ quarterback room — with the question of last year when the team drafted Trey Lance being brought up.

“I don’t think that was ever awkward last year,” Lynch responded. “I don’t want to speak for those guys. I think Jimmy, at the end, when he was saying his farewell, he may have indicated that. But it never felt awkward and I give both those guys credit for that. I give the lines of communication credit between Kyle (Shanahan) and Rich Scangarello the quarterback coach credit for that. I don’t think it ever felt awkward. When you have strength at that position, it’s a good thing for your team.”

Teams Pressed Pause on Pursuing Garoppolo, Lynch Said

Once again, Garoppolo’s shoulder surgery helped alter his trade value. Lynch acknowledged teams began to hit the pause button before explaining what he heard.

“There were a ton of conversations and I think there was real good momentum,” Lynch said via NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco. “Then, the decision that was made for Jimmy to have surgery certainly caused a lot of teams to pause and at least slow down the process to do their due diligence.”

Yet now, the 49ers’ quarterback room could feature Lance and Garoppolo for the second straight year, plus the recently resigned Nate Sudfeld.

“I think we’re fortunate that we have three quarterbacks we believe in Trey, Jimmy & Nate,” Lynch said via Matt Barrows of The Athletic. “And, you know, some people are looking for one. So I think that’s a position of strength.”

But while Garoppolo remains a 49er for now, David Lombardi of The Athletic answered if and when an “inflection point” will come for both the ‘Niners and Jimmy G.