49ers Landed Maximum ‘GTFO’ With This Fifth Round Draft Pick

After passing on the pass rush with their first four picks in the 2023 NFL draft, the San Francisco 49ers decided to address their defensive line with the 38th overall pick in the fifth round pick in the form of Robert Beal Jr., the Georgia edge rusher who came off the board at pick 173. For John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan, the decision to take Beal off the board was a no-brainer, as Beal isn’t just one of the most gifted athletes in the class, but also has some of the best “GTFO” in this year’s class.

“Beal’s a really, really gifted athlete. You rely a lot on relationships in this thing and [University of Georgia Head Coach] Kirby Smart’s been good to us,” Lynch told reporters after the draft via 49ers Webzone. “He’s got a lot of players. Kirby was a safety and we kind of bonded over that, but Kirby said someone’s going to get a really gifted and talented player if they just let this guy go hunt QBs and set edges, and when he said that, that’s exactly what we do. He’s not really good at going back and all that stuff. He could do it but what Kirby said really resonated, or I saw the same thing. He ran a 4.47 [40-yard dash]. So, he adds speed. He’s in the 6’3″ range but he’s got 34 and 35-inch [arm length] so he’s got that length you look for.”

“GTFO,” Shanahan added.

“That’s right. Our analytics, let’s see if anyone can guess,” Lynch said. “We have a, I tell our analytics guys all the time, [Research & Development Manager Matt] Ploenzke and his group, go watch the coaches. Get in there and let’s come up with measurables that are what we coach, and GTFO is something [Defensive Line Coach] Kris Kocurek is always screaming. Do you guys know what it is? Yeah, so he had the highest GTFO grade in the draft. So, we’re really fired up about that.”

Standing 6-foot-4, 250 pounds with 4.48 second 40 time that ranked in the 98th percentile, a 10-yard split of 1.62 seconds that ranked in the 70th percentile, and a 123-inch broad jump thank ranked in the 85th percentile according to Mockdraftable, Beal’s best trait may be his speed and ability to explode out of his stance. Still, that hasn’t made him a universally renowned prospect, as Lance Zierlein of NFL.com wasn’t high on Beal’s prospects as a pro.

Lance Zierlein Isn’t as High on Robert Beal Jr.

Evaluating Beal as a pro for NFL.com, Zierlein wasn’t too high on Beal becoming an immediate contributor to any team other than on special teams, as his skill set is simply too rough to consistently see an NFL field.

“Beal has been missed out on snaps to more talented players and doesn’t have a history of production that will excite teams, but his size, length and athletic ability are all moldable elements that could attract a team on Day 3,” Zierlein wrote. “He lacks awareness as a run defender and possesses just average range as a tackler, but he can hold his ground against power. As a rusher, the tape can be a little uneven, but he flashes moves and counters that appear to be instinctive and potential fuel for development. Beal is a developmental edge defender who needs to prove himself on special teams while he continues learning the position.”

To Zierlein’s credit, he wasn’t the only talent evaluator who didn’t like the Beal pick, as Pro Football Focus called the selection “below average” on their draft tracker and named him the 365th best prospect in the class and the 49th-ranked defensive end out of 51-graded players.

Robert Beal has a History of San Francisco 49ers Fandom

On March 29th, Beal officially became a member of the 49ers, but the Georgia product has actually been a member of Niners Nation for much longer, as he actually grew up a fan of the team. When asked about his fandom after the draft, Beal told the media that he’s very excited about this opportunity.

“Growing up, it was between the 49ers and the Falcons but it was 49ers before the Falcons,” Beal said via 49ers Webzone. “It is crazy how it comes full circle. I’m just thankful for the opportunity.”

A Georgia native who was born in the Peach State, Beal will be afforded a chance to move to California and play for his favorite team in May, when the team opens up minicamp later this month.