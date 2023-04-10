49ers Meet With Super-Sized SEC Power Rusher Before the NFL Draft

With the 2023 NFL draft rapidly approaching, the San Francisco 49ers have decided to meet with Tavius Robinson, the 24 years old defensive end who spent the last three years playing for Ole Miss after spending the first two years of his college career at the University of Guelph in Ontario.

Discussing his pre-draft evaluation process in an interview with Justin Melo of The Draft Network, Robinson noted that he’s met with multiple times over the past few months, with the 49ers a notable member of that list.

“I’ve had a few Zoom meetings,” Robinson told NFL Draft Network. “A few coaches have taken me out to dinner as well. The Bengals came out here. I met with the Giants, Texans, Jets, and 49ers as well.”

Standing 6-foot-6, 257 pounds with nearly 34-inch arms, Robinson turned in a great combine, recording a 120-inch broad jump, and a 4.66 40-yard dash, both of which landed in the 77th or higher percentile, according to Mockdraftable. For a team looking to add value without a first or second-round pick, Robinson’s rushing style could make him an intriguing option if he’s still on the board at pick 99.

Tavius Robinson Explains his Unique Rushing Style

Discussing his playing style elsewhere in his interview with Melo, Robinson was asked about what he brings to the table as an edge-rushing defensive end. For the Ole Miss prospect, his game begins with power.

“I’m a power rusher first and foremost,” Robinson noted. “I like starting everything with power. I like to study my offensive linemen and learn what he’s giving me. After that, I can start to work my finesse moves as well.”

Asked how he has been able to use his nearly 34-inch arms in his rushing, Robinson noted that, because he’s such a big, long rusher, he’s able to control the blocker in front of him on his way to the offensive backfield.

“I use my arm length to keep blockers from reaching me,” Robinson said. “That’s a crucial aspect of it. I use my power to shed them once I get that extension. I get off blockers by using my length.”

If the 49ers are looking for a defensive end who can play a similar role to long-time Rams defensive end Robert Quinn in the third round, rotating in with Drake Jackson and Nick Bosa on the outside, Robinson is certainly a player to consider, especially since, according to NFL.com’s top talent evaluator, he’s an ascending talent.

San Francisco 49ers Fans Will Love Lance Zierlein’s Profile

Evaluating Robinson’s abilities across the rest of the recruits in this year’s NFL draft class, Lance Zierlein of NFL.com was very complimentary of the Ole Miss defensive end, giving him a positive review in even-front defensive alignments, which is the scheme Steve Wilks is expected to run in 2023.

“Ascending, even-front defensive end prospect with outstanding traits and projectable upside,” Zierlein wrote. “Robinson plays with good aggression and heavy hands as both a run defender and pass rusher. He has the agility and foot quickness to beat blockers, whether chasing the run or rushing the passer. Robinson attacks the pocket with a game plan and a variety of moves at his disposal. He needs to grow into his frame to improve against the run, but Robinson should become a rotational defender and has future-starter potential.”

Comparing Robinson to Rasheem Green, the former third-round pick who played his first four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks before signing a one-year, $3.16 million contract with the Houston Texans, according to Spotrac, Zierlein believes the Guelph, Ontario-born defensive end could immediately join an edge rotation and eventually develop into a starter. After losing long-time starting defensive end Samson Ebukam to the Indianapolis Colts and part-time starter Charles Omenihu to the Kansas City Chiefs, adding a player with that sort of upside could be incredible value for a team without a pick in the first or second round.