49ers Receive Message From Rival Pro Bowler Ahead of Playoff Contest

Round three of the San Francisco 49ers versus Seattle Seahawks just received its boldest message ahead of the playoff opener.

And it comes from Pro Bowl wide receiver D.K. Metcalf — who has let it be known that despite his team going 0-2 during the season against the 49ers, he’s not shying away from expressing his own belief in the ‘Hawks.

“It’s a tough matchup always. They’re probably, in my mind, our biggest rival,” Metcalf told the media on Tuesday, January 10. “For this season, it’s going to be our third time playing them.”

But then came this statement that will surely get the attention of the Niners and the 49ers Faithful.

“It’s going to be hard to beat…it’s hard to beat a team three times,” Metcalf said. “We’re looking forward to the matchup.”

Currently, the 49ers are a heavy favorite to eliminate the Seahawks with the spread at -10 per Bet MGM. But Metcalf and the ‘Hawks aren’t running from the Niners.

Metcalf to Have First Playoff Matchup With Past Super Bowl Winner

While Metcalf has already tangled with Charvarius Ward twice this season, Saturday’s afternoon contest will be the first playoff meeting between the Pro Bowl wide receiver and the past Super Bowl winner with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ward, in his first season as a 49er, proved he was worth the big money $40.5 million deal he signed in the offseason by establishing himself as the 49ers’ top shutdown cornerback. Per Pro Football Reference Advanced Stats, Ward allowed a 57% completion rate on targets his direction and allowed just 6.5 yards per reception up his way. He also surrendered fewer than 62 yards his side in 15 of 17 regular season games.

Metcalf, meanwhile, struggled facing Ward in both contests. Per Pro Football Focus, Ward held him to just one catch for five yards in the Week 2 meeting then four catches for 33 yards in the Week 15 contest. Metcalf’s longest reception with Ward as the coverage defender? A 13-yarder.

Charvarius Ward vs. DK Metcalf round 3 coming up on Saturday Here’s how Charvarius has done against DK in the 2 matchups this season: 🔒 7 targets

🔒 38 yards total allowed

🔒 2 pass breakups

🔒 0 touchdowns allowed pic.twitter.com/UHfhs37ht3 — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) January 9, 2023

49ers Will Look to Avoid History Repeating Itself

Even as a heavy favorite entering the league’s Super Wild Card Weekend, the 49ers have to find a way to avoid a repeat of last season.

While going on a four-game hot streak that saw the 49ers take down the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers on the road in the postseason, the Los Angeles Rams ended the 49ers’ hope of winning the NFC title…the same Rams team that dropped both 2021 regular season contests against the Niners.

Seattle was already blasted in Week 2 in Santa Clara 27-7 and then lost on Thursday Night Football 21-13 in Seattle in Week 15, which clinched the NFC West title for the 49ers.

But there’s good news on the 49ers’ side regarding having a third meeting with a rival: Teams that swept the regular season series have an all-time playoff record of 14-10 in the third matchup. And it’s the home sweeping team that often has the advantage in game No. 3.

The home team in this scenario is 12-6 overall in the third contest with a rival. One recent case came in the 2017 postseason when the Carolina Panthers faced the New Orleans Saints in the Superdome, with the Saints winning the regular season series leading to that playoff contest. The Saints went on to win the third meeting, which occurred in Christian McCaffrey’s rookie season with the Panthers.

However, road teams have proven to be successful when they faceoff against their rival. The 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers were swept by the Saints but exacted revenge 30-20 in the NFC Divisional round, ultimately winning the Super Bowl that season.

The 49ers are playing a team they know very well. But they’ll also have to avert from repeating last season’s playoff ending.