49ers Receive Message Via 2-Time All-Pro Ahead of Dallas Matchup

One Dallas Cowboys All-Pro the San Francisco 49ers will soon deal with didn’t take long to sound off on the already highly-anticipated NFC Divisional Round matchup for Sunday, January 22.

After eliminating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-14 on Monday, January 16, two-time All-Pro Micah Parsons immediately sent his message ahead of the road trip to Santa Clara.

“My turn! Tired of talking see y’all Sunday! 1-0,” Parsons posted on Twitter.

My turn 😤 ! Tired of talking see y’all Sunday ! 1-0 pic.twitter.com/t0jh2gYuvz — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) January 17, 2023

Parsons ended his night with two tackles for a loss and sacked Tom Brady in the final game of Super Wild Card Weekend. He now gets a huge test ahead of him once 6:30 p.m. Eastern hits for the fourth and final second round contest.

Parsons Part of Top Individual Showdowns With 49ers

The relentless edge rusher had his way with Super Bowl winning left tackle Donovan Smith and the rest of the Bucs’ front five. But he’s in for a more stout challenge at Levi’s Stadium — a 6-foot-5, 320-pound type of stout All-Pro challenge in Trent Williams.

Last postseason, Williams and the 49ers helped end Parsons and the Cowboys’ season 23-17 in Arlington, Texas. While Parsons ended that game with nine tackles and three solo stops, he did not come near Jimmy Garoppolo with Williams leading the protection from his blindside spot. Parsons versus Williams isn’t just the only early individual showdown with intrigue leading up to the game. Here are the others that will draw a bevy of eyes:

Brandon Aiyuk versus Trevon Diggs: These two will go toe-to-toe for the second time in their careers. And Aiyuk forced the Pro Bowl cornerback to play catch up in that last postseason meeting. This time, Aiyuk is coming in as a 1,000-yard wide receiver. But, since allowing 184 yards his side against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5, Diggs has allowed less than 45 receiving yards his side in 10 of his last 12 regular season games per Pro Football Reference Advanced Stats.

George Kittle versus Leighton Vander Esch: Forget the coverage matchup between these two. Both are bound to clash when the 49ers run the ball. Kittle earned a 71.8 run blocking grade per Pro Football Focus, placing him second behind Williams among starters. Vander Esch ended his Wild Card night leading Dallas with nine tackles. Vander Esch had also delivered eight games of reaching seven tackles or more. But he’s one of the Cowboys’ best run stuffers at linebacker and he’s likely to tangle with Kittle.

Tyron Smith versus Nick Bosa: While the perennial Pro Bowler Smith has occupied the right side of the line and Bosa does some of his attacking on the blindside, best believe these two will go at it. Smith clearly looks healthier after missing most of 2022. When healthy, he’s one of the best at protecting the passer with a recent 87.0 pass block grade by PFF in 2021. Bosa, however, has bullied his way to 18.5 sacks to lead the NFL.

Brock Purdy versus Daron Bland: Never thought a battle between late round rookies would make its way over here. But Purdy versus Bland is a pivotal one in looking ahead to 49ers-Cowboys. As efficient the seventh rounder Purdy has been in throwing 16 touchdowns to four interceptions, he’s facing a fifth round slot cornerback who tied for second in interceptions with five. Bland, though, has allowed a 72.6 completion percentage and 9.2 yards per catch on passes up his side.

Dalton Schultz versus Dre Greenlaw: Schultz was the go-to-guy for Dak Prescott with seven catches for 95 yards and the two red zone touchdowns. And he did that against some fast linebackers on the Bucs’ side. Greenlaw, though, was the 49ers’ best coverage defender by PFF with an 82.1 grade and just bottled the taller 6-foot-7, 251-pound Colby Parkinson to just one catch for five yards.

One Other Pivotal Matchup, Plus 49ers Send Message Ahead of Contest

If there’s a group battle to look forward to, it’s the Cowboys’ trio of wide receivers in CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and T.Y. Hilton versus the 49ers’ secondary.

Out of everyone in the Niners defensive back unit, though, it’s likely Charvarius Ward who’ll aim to seek redemption. Ward allowed 98 yards his side in the 41-23 romp of the Seattle Seahawks while Deommodore Lenoir snatched an interception and allowed lesser yards with 16. Meanwhile, the safety trio of Jimmie Ward, Talanoa Hufanga and Tashaun Gipson combined to allow three catches for 25 yards in the win.

Parsons fired off his message at 11:54 p.m. Eastern. The 49ers sent this at midnight: