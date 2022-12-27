Ex-49ers Assistant Reveals Why He Doesn’t Think Nick Bosa Wins DPOY

Not everyone believes Nick Bosa is the automatic choice for the 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year award.

Even with leading the NFL with 17.5 sacks and getting the San Francisco 49ers to lead the league in total defense, Dallas Cowboys head coach and former 49ers offensive coordinator in 2005 Mike McCarthy believes his defender Micah Parsons is the deserving one.

Speaking with Dallas reporters on Tuesday, December 27, McCarthy was asked about who should win. McCarthy, who worked under Mike Nolan in S.F., cited Parsons’ all-around game as a defender — who bounces between linebacker and defensive end — as a chief reason he gets the edge over the 49ers star.

“I think he’s done so much so fast. I think he’s had that level of production for the season,” McCarthy said. “He gets a tremendous amount of attention, he impacts the game even when it doesn’t show up on the stat chart. And no different for Nick Bosa.

“Having a chance to compete, those are the guys who keep you up a little bit later when you’re thinking about protection, third down, situational football,” McCarthy continued. “And I think the biggest thing too for Micah is his ability to — a couple of those scrambles the past week, the way he closes down and runs down a quarterback. He can make plays all over the field. Impact player at an elite level and makes everyone around him better.”

Parsons currently has more solo tackles (62) and forced fumbles (three) compared to Bosa’s 48 and two. He’s also first in pass-rush win rate. But again, it’s Bosa leading the league in sacks — with 4.5 more than Parson’s current total. But the race for DPOY could end up becoming a two-person race between the former Big 10 Conference standouts from Penn State (Parsons) and Ohio State (Bosa).

Ex-College Teammate of Bosa Gives Stirring Prediction During Commanders Game

Another representative from the NFC East chimed in on Bosa…during his own game against the 49ers.

Chase Young, who played with Bosa on the Buckeyes, couldn’t help but tell his own teammates on the Commanders how “different” Bosa is compared to them.

“He keeps his hands working always. He different than us bro,” Young was captured saying.

But then came this stirring prediction Young made for Bosa.

“He gonna have 20 [sacks] this year,” Young said.

Why does Young believe that feat will happen? Young explained how Bosa has an advantage in getting around the edge through this area.

“Because he’s got short legs. It’s just easier for him to move around the edge because he’s got a low center of gravity,” Young said.

Bosa has two games left to hit the prediction Young made. Bosa’s next two offensive lines he has to deal with in the Las Vegas Raiders and Arizona Cardinals have allowed 29 and 41 sacks, respectively.

All-Pro Teammate Believes Bosa ‘Secured’ DPOY Nod

In the 17-point win over the Commanders, Bosa delivered his third game this season of two sacks. He additionally reached a season-high seven tackles against a Washington team that’s still in the hunt for a playoff berth.

His All-Pro tight end teammate George Kittle told reporters that he feels Bosa’s performance against the Commanders solidified who “secured” the top defensive award.

“I think today secured his defensive MVP,” Kittle said. “I don’t know how it doesn’t. If you look at what he does every Sunday compared to everyone else around the league whether it’s offense or defense, I don’t know why he’s not in the MVP conversation, too. Every single day he’s just an absolute monster. All the sacks, they’re earned and deserved. He’s fantastic. He’s never not good.”