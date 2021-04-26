49ers Reach Final Decision on Former First-Round Pick

The buzz around the San Francisco 49ers has been so singularly focused on the quarterback position and how it will be supplemented with the third pick in the upcoming NFL Draft that other meaningful moves have often been overshadowed.

49ers general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan at a press conference Monday, April 26, were again inundated by questions about the No. 3 pick, as well as the future of current starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

However, one question slipped in edgewise as to the makeup of the offensive unit responsible for protecting whoever ends up playing under center next season. In response to that inquiry, Lynch said the team intended to bring back starting right tackle, Mike McGlinchey.

John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan Preview 2021 NFL Draft

“We’ve talked with Mike’s representative, and we are going to pick up that fifth-year option,” Lynch said. “I don’t know exactly (when) yet, (we’ve) been focused on the draft, but have let them know that our intention is to pick that fifth-year option up.”

The deadline to pick up the option is May 3, 2021. The decision by the 49ers will keep McGlinchey with the team through the length of his rookie contract at a guaranteed salary of $10.88 million next season.

McGlinchey Struggled With Pass Protection for the 49ers in 2020

The 49ers selected McGlinchey out of Notre Dame with the ninth overall pick in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Now entering his fourth year in the league, the right tackle has been reliable from the standpoint of availability. McGlinchey has played in 44 of a possible 48 regular season games since joining the team, starting in all of those contests.

McGlinchey is a fantastic run blocker, earning a career-high 91.3 blocking grade last season, per Pro Football Focus. PFF graded the right tackle out with an overall rating of 79.7, also a career high, following a career-low 58.3 pass blocking grade in 2020.

Right Tackle Took Responsibility For His Wrongs Last Season

McGlinchey spoke to reporters before the 49ers final game of last season, addressing his shortcomings as a pass blocker.

“The fact of the matter is there were some bad moments this year that I let my team down when they needed me to be at my best, and I didn’t get it done,” McGlinchey said, per 49ers WEBZONE. “The thing I need to do is just be consistent. It’s not as big of a drastic change as everybody would like to make it out to be. It’s only a small fix here and there, and it’s not like it’s happening throughout an entire game.”

“It’s cleaning up the really bad plays that I’ve had, especially in pass protection, and getting consistent and becoming the player I know I can be in that area and just staying at it.”

McGlinchey will rejoin 49ers offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill in 2021, who the team signed to a one-year deal earlier this in April. Brunskill has played multiple positions across the unit during his two seasons with San Francisco.

