‘Moving Chess Piece’ Could Become Top Draft Option for 49ers: Insider

The San Francisco 49ers continue to have their visits lined up with the 2022 NFL Draft officially one week away.

Now on Monday, April 18, a defender lauded for his toughness and called a “moving chess piece” by one draft expert has now surfaced on the 49ers’ visitor list — with one Bay Area insider and columnist indicating this prospect could be in the fold at No. 61 (when the 49ers draft) if available.

ALL the latest 49ers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on 49ers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on 49ers!

Prospect is Versatile, Aggressive Safety

First reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker has a stop lined up in the Bay Area.

More visits:

— #Houston DL David Anenih has a Top 30 visit with the #Bengals this week, and he’s had the #Vikings, #Cowboys, and #Colts.

— #PSU S Jaquan Brisker will visit the #49ers tomorrow.

— #Arkansas WR Treylon Burks visits the #Bears and #AZCardinals early this week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 18, 2022

However, then came this telling report from veteran insider/columnist Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.

“Jaquan Brisker could be in the mix if he’s there when the 49ers go in the clock for scheduled pick No. 61,” Maiocco said.

The 49ers have been projected to take either an edge rusher option, a cornerback or interior offensive lineman in past mock drafts (Heavy on 49ers’ mock draft has S.F. taking a versatile center/guard at 61st overall). But, the 6-foot-1, 199-pound Brisker now becomes the second safety name to be linked by a media representative as the 49ers’ top overall pick for this draft. Todd McShay of ESPN had Nick Cross out of Maryland going at 61st to S.F. in his April 5 projections.

‘Athletic Safety’ Also Called ‘Moving Chess Piece’

The native of Pittsburgh has been lauded for his versatility, aggression and toughness.

Lance Zierlein of nfl.com not only compared his game to Justin Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs in his draft evaluation, Zierlein wrote how Brisker is capable of becoming endearing to NFL coaches:

“Athletic safety prospect whose versatility and toughness will endear him to coaches during the evaluation process. Brisker continued to pick up elements of the defensive scheme and his play has steadily transformed from hesitant in 2019 to downright instinctive in 2021. He has the versatility to become a moving chess piece in a variety of coverages and has the size and talent to match up with both “Y” and “F” tight ends.”

Here’s one sample of that chess piece trait the Nittany Lions were able to bust out for Brisker: While facing a fourth and goal scenario in a hostile environment at Wisconsin, Brisker starts out by creeping up to the second level of the defense, showing a potential blitz. However, he stays in his coverage area, reads that the tight end is supposed to get the ball and instead steps in front for the red zone takeaway.

JAQUAN BRISKER ARE YOU KIDDING ME???! pic.twitter.com/IPxaNudv15 — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 4, 2021

Draft analytics expert Cory Yates lauded this aspect of Brisker’s game: His range.

Why is Jaquan Brisker our top-rated safety in this draft cycle? Range. @RAanalytics’ player tracking technology measured Brisker’s closing speed as high as 7.25 yards/second. @JUCOFFrenzy Highlight clip from @RayGQue https://t.co/4iR6wjvbnb pic.twitter.com/HOqzCHQMif — Cory Yates (@CoryRAanalytics) February 25, 2022

His head coach at PSU James Franklin raved about Brisker’s abilities to Fox Sports’ Joe Klatt:

"His interceptions, his big plays, his big tackles… He's leading the right way. I'm really proud of him."@coachjfranklin tells @joelklatt how @JaquanBrisker has stepped up as a leader of the Penn State defense 🦁⬇️ pic.twitter.com/xpHPJndY7K — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 22, 2021

There was even this sight back in 2020: Brisker receiving blitzing and hand technique advice from an icon from his hometown: Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams.

And what could win over the 49ers if Brisker falls to No. 61 is his willingness to eliminate “the alley” as seen here versus Michigan State.

I’m loving this class defensively. Especially at Safety! Another name to know is Penn State S, Jaquan Brisker. Former HS Cornerback, violent/trustworthy tackler, & versatile in coverage. Dawg mentality! This is how to win in the alley on defense! pic.twitter.com/zgxcMhmMUZ — Damian Parson (@DP_NFL) August 19, 2021

The downside with Brisker is that he has a tendency to show hip stiffness when flipping to cover a receiver as noted by Cory Giddings of Bleacher Report. Giddings adds this that could cause a dilemma for the 49ers if they choose to place Brisker at No. 1 on their draft board and hope he falls in the draft: B/R has him going as high as the late first round and ranks him as the second-best safety in this class — ahead of Cross and Baylor’s Jalen Pitre.

But now, Brisker could be that “versatile, moving chess piece” with the potential to become a huge hit for DeMeco Ryans and his defense if he becomes a gift pick to the 49ers.