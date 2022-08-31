NFL Execs Weigh in on 49ers’ Controversial ‘Win-Win’ Roster Move

The consensus among those inside the NFL and out was that there were only two possible outcomes when it comes to Jimmy Garoppolo’s future; he’d either be released by the San Francisco 49ers or traded. But, that’s not how it played out.

Garoppolo and the Niners reached an accord on a reworked deal, keeping the eight-year veteran in the bay area for one more season, on a deal that, according to NFL Network, will pay him $6.5 million, and includes a no-trade clause.

“Seems like a win-win situation,” an NFC East personnel director told Heavy on the condition of anonymity, to speak freely about another team. “He’s a great insurance policy, and their starting quarterback is on a rookie deal.”

Garoppolo’s steadiness, and 33-14 career record as a starter, had to factor into the 49ers’ decision.

“There are 32 starting quarterbacks in this league,” 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Tuesday, August 30. “And we feel like we have two of them now.”

Lance Has ‘Best Chance to Break Out’ in 2022

Earlier this summer, Shanahan officially named Trey Lance, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 draft, San Francisco’s starting quarterback this season. While there is much optimism that Lance can have a strong season, it’s difficult to imagine his inconsistent training camp and preseason didn’t factor into the 49ers’ Garoppolo decision.

“I think Trey Lance has the best chance to break out this year,” a long-time NFL front office member told Heavy. “He has the best players around him, but can he do it? He’s really only played one season of football in the past four years.”

San Francisco can afford to buy the insurance policy on Garoppolo, and have him on the roster in case Lance — who had hand and knee injuries limit him as a rookie — gets hurt or is ineffective.

“They haven’t acknowledged it yet, but the decision to keep Garoppolo around as a hedge against Lance getting injured or being not good opens the door to the possibility that they’ll eventually decide to give him a second season on the bench and kick the can on the commencement of his career to 2023,” NBC Sports’ Mike Florio wrote.

Wild guess here on a Tuesday morn is that the 49ers weren't planning on Jimmy Garoppolo's shadow sifting around the locker room this season. Still love Trey Lance in that offense but actions tend to speak loudly this time 'o year. — Tyler Dunne (@TyDunne) August 30, 2022

How Will Shanahan Handle the 49ers Locker Room Dynamic?

If nothing else, Garoppolo’s presence inside the 49ers’ quarterback room should be an asset for Lance.

But, how Shanahan handles the dynamic of the 49ers’ locker room if things do go south as Lance goes through the inevitable growing pains in his second season, and first as an NFL starting quarterback, will be fascinating to watch unfold.

“Trey Lance has a bonafide All-Pro wide receiver,” the NFC personnel man told Heavy. “He also is playing behind bonafide All-Pros along the offensive line, especially at left tackle, he has a solid defense on the other side, and he’s going to be a big part of that running game.”

If Trey Lance can't handle Jimmy Garoppolo — who had to take less money with the 49ers to have a job this season — being in the locker room "looking over his shoulder", then the Niners have the wrong guy. Luckily there's no reason to think that's the case. — Dieter Kurtenbach (@dieter) August 29, 2022

Garoppolo led the 49ers to a Super Bowl two years ago, and to the NFC Championship Game in 2021-22. Now, Garoppolo is locked in as arguably the premier backup quarterback in the league, with one of the most complete rosters in the NFC.

What his role winds up being in a possible run to another championship remains to be seen.