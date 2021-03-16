NFL Free Agency: 49ers Sign Top-Notch Rams Edge

The San Fransisco 49ers are adding some help to their pass rush by signing edge rusher Samson Ebukam to a two-year deal worth $12 million which could reach $13.5 million with incentives, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

The #49ers are signing OLB Samson Ebukam to a two-year deal worth $12 million that can be worth up to $13.5 million with incentives, sources tell me and @RapSheet. 💰 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2021

Of course, the signing can’t become official until the start of the new league year on Wednesday, March 17th.

Ebukam isn’t going to have to move too far as he spent the last four seasons with the Rams in LA. The Rams drafted Ebukam in the fourth-round of the 2017 NFL Draft and he hasn’t missed a game since. He started 14 games in 2020 and racked up 4.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, seven quarterback hits, a forced fumble, and a pass breakup.

Over his four-year span in Los Angeles, Ebukam saw playing time in 64 games with 35 starts and recorded 14.0 sacks, 15 tackles for loss, 28 quarterback hits, and six forced fumbles.

Ebukam Was Quick to Change His Awkward Header

Ebukam was quick to change his Twitter head, but not quick enough when the news was announced he would be joining the 49ers.

Ebukam’s header had previously been a picture of him sacking 49ers backup quarterback Nick Mullens. Now? It’s a mean-looking gorilla.

Over/under on how many days it takes for Samson Ebukam to change his Twitter header? pic.twitter.com/CRwjA9uY7u — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) March 15, 2021

Well, that wasn’t too awkward…was it?

Hopefully, Mullens doesn’t take it to heart because the Niners adding Ebukam to the defensive line is a power move. The 25-year-old linebacker is consistent and seems to be extremely durable and healthy after not missing a game with an injury.

Ebukam will join another powerhouse on the line, Nick Bosa, who is set to be back by Week 1 after missing the majority of the 2020 season due to an ACL tear. Javon Kinlaw and Arik Armstead are also expected to be started as well.

49ers Also Re-Signed Top Cornerback

The Niners also spent Monday agreeing to terms with cornerback Jason Verrett. Verrett is staying in San Fran for another year on a deal worth 5.5 million-plus incentives that could take it to $6.5 million if he makes the Pro Bowl, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Rapoport also added that Verrett had a multi-year offer from the 49ers but decided to bet on himself again next season.

#49ers CB Jason Verrett had a multi-year offer on the table, but opted to bet on himself again. He shined when healthy. He gets a 1-year deal worth $5.5M that can be $6.5M if he makes the Pro Bowl. A solid deal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2021

Verrett appeared in 13 games last season, which happened to be the most he’s played since 2015 when he was 100% healthy. The 29-year-old ended last season recording two interceptions and seven pass breakups while also posting a career-high 60 tackles and earning his first Pro Bowl appearance.

The Pro Bowler first came to San Francisco in 2019 after spending five years filled with injuries with the Chargers. Because of injuries, Verrett played in just 25 games in those five seasons, including a torn Achilles tendon suffered. And in his first season with the Niners, Verrett played just three snaps before returning closer to his normal form in 2020.

