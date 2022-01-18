49ers Nick Bosa Trolls Cowboys, Dallas Fans After Playoff Win

The San Francisco 49ers returned to the playoffs Sunday for the first time since losing the Super Bowl in 2019 and they’ve been enjoying the heck out of it, both on the field and off.

The Niners traveled to “Jerry World” on January 16 and dispatched with the Dallas Cowboys, 23-17. San Francisco dominated in the early going, jumping out to a 23-7 lead before letting Dallas climb back into the game. The 49ers narrowly escaped with a victory and didn’t do so unscathed, as both edge rusher Nick Bosa and linebacker Fred Warner left the contest with injuries.

However, the way team played up until the fourth quarter was inspiring. The way they enjoyed the victory afterwards was as infectious as it was hilarious. Part of the celebration included Bosa taking to Instagram to troll the Cowboys and their fans, using their own nickname against them.

Bleacher Report Gridiron on Monday put together a graphic of the defensive lineman’s succinct burn of Dallas.

“49ers = America’s Team,” Bosa wrote.

Bosa In Good Spirits Following Injury Sustained Against Cowboys

Bosa was in high spirits and a surprisingly playful mood Monday, following a hit in the second quarter against Dallas that knocked him out of game and put his playing status for this weekend against the Green Bay Packers in question.

Bosa was rushing quarterback Dak Prescott when he was held by an offensive lineman, slipped and ran into the leg of teammate D.J. Jones at the end of the play. Video replay of the incident showed Bosa’s head and neck snapping backwards.

Nick Wagoner, Niners reporter for ESPN, posted an update on Bosa’s status following the game.

“#49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said DE Nick Bosa will go in concussion protocol this week,” Wagoner shared on Twitter. “LB Fred Warner will have further imaging done on his ankle when team returns to the Bay.”

The news was disconcerting, to say the least. However, Bosa’s father, John Bosa, gave an update of his own on his son’s condition after the win, which proved much more reassuring.

Jennifer Lee Chan, of NBC Sports, reported the family news via Twitter.

“Just spoke to Nick Bosa’s dad who shared that his son was doing fine even though he missed the second half of the game with a concussion,” Chan wrote.

Niners LB Fred Warner Shares Positive Injury Update Monday

As for Warner, the ankle injury that knocked him out of the game on for the Cowboys’ final drive is also looking better than it was yesterday.

David Lombardi, Niners reporter for The Athletic, took to Twitter Sunday to share an initial update on Warner’s condition.

“Shanahan says he thinks Fred Warner’s ankle injury is similar to the one he sustained earlier in the year, and that sounds like good news for the 49ers,” Lombardi reported. “Warner would be able to return next week if that’s indeed the case.”

On Monday, Warner tweeted himself that he would be good to go against the Packers at Lambeau Field in the NFC Divisional Round, which kicks off at 7:15 p.m. central time Saturday, January 22.

“Sorry for the scare yesterday everyone,” Warner wrote. “I appreciate everyone showing love and support for me and the fellas 🙏🏾. We’ll be good to go. Huge win, onto the next.”