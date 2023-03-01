Nick Bosa Stirs Reactions in Mentioning Where Key 49ers UFA Will Play

Perhaps the San Francisco 49ers won’t be one less a cornerback once 2023 free agency starts in two weeks.

At least, that’s what others are beginning to believe after hearing NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa talk.

Appearing on “The Richard Sherman Podcast” released on Wednesday, March 1, Bosa not only spoke about how loaded the S.F. defense is as they move on to new defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, but mentioned Emmanuel Moseley as well by blurting out these words: “E-Man will be back.”

Yes, that’s the same Moseley who’s an unrestricted free agent and coming back from a torn ACL.

“We got dawgs at every level. Especially this year, Fred [Warner] and Dre [Greenlaw] have taken another step, which is kinda scary. We got Charvarius [Ward] back there, E-Man will be back. It’s only up from here,” Bosa said.

Fans Immediately React to Bosa Speaking About ‘E-Man’

After catching wind of Bosa’s words, fans immediately reacted with their wonder, and hope, of Moseley coming back.

“Did Nick Bosa just confirm Emmanuel Moseley’s return to the 49ers?” Sterling Bennett of 95.7 FM The Game in the Bay Area speculated.

“Bosa the insider? Hope so!” reacted another fan.

“Ooo, I hope so! E-Man’s awesome. I love his game, and his personality seems very valuable, too,” said another fan.

“Coach loves E man, always talks about him very enthusiastically. I would really be surprised if he wasn’t resigned,” chimed in another fan.

Some, however, are thinking otherwise about Moseley possibly returning — especially with one look at his contract status.

“Probably doesn’t know his contract status and was talking about his health,” one fan said.

Another fan added, “Either that, or maybe Nick doesn’t realize Moseley is a UFA.” However, that same fan added, “I still see Moseley returning, not sure a team will offer what he would have gotten without the ACL injury, especially on a multi-year deal, I hope the 49ers get him on a 3-4 year deal, if not, then 1-2 year deal, need him back, he was shutdown before his injury, need to keep him.”

What Could Work if S.F. Lures Him Back

Moseley, 26, is at the end of his two-year, $9.3 million deal with the 49ers.

Spotrac is projecting something more larger, however: A $16.6 million annual salary and a contract that’s good for four years worth up to $66.735 million. With that kind of predicted deal, Moseley becomes the eighth-highest paid cornerback in the league.

But would any team be willing to extend him that kind of deal? Especially coming off a season-ending injury?

On top of that, Moseley was unable to stay healthy in 2021 when he was putting together a Pro Bowl caliber season then — as he sustained a high ankle sprain late in the season and was limited to 11 total games. Moseley has never played a full regular season game schedule either throughout his career. And, per Draft Sharks, Moseley has battled injuries since 2020 in this order: A concussion, a grade 2 thigh hamstring strain, a knee strain early in 2021, the ankle sprain from the Week 13 game versus the Seattle Seahawks and the ACL tear.

Moseley may not get a bevy amount of interest from other teams given his injury history. If anything, perhaps the Houston Texans would consider him given his success under former defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans. But the Texans themselves may be concerned about his injury history.

Moseley, if back with S.F., would more than likely qualify for a “prove it” deal where the team signs him to a workable one-year deal under $5 million. Then play himself into a larger deal in 2024. Time will tell what will really become of “E-Man.” But new thoughts of Moseley returning have been fueled by Bosa’s comments to the former 49er Sherman.