Nick Bosa Shares Stance With 49ers Following Huge $73.5 Million Move

So long trade rumors involving Deebo Samuel.

Next up in the Bay Area: Nick Bosa and his pending future with the San Francisco 49ers.

ALL the latest 49ers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on 49ers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on 49ers!

Samuel, after months of requesting a trade including detailing to Michael Irvin how bad he wanted out, became a $73.5 million 49er after signing his blockbuster deal on the evening of Sunday, July 31.

Sources: The #49ers and star weapon Deebo Samuel are in agreement on a massive contract extension, keeping him in SF for the foreseeable future. The drama is over, the bridge is rebuilt. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 31, 2022

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter added how Samuel will get $58.1 million guaranteed and have his contract earn a “max value of $73.5 million.”

Now comes the next burning question in the Bay Area: When will Bosa receive his newest deal?

Bosa Shares His Stance With Organization

In a one-on-one interview with Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News released on the morning of Tuesday, August 2, the incoming fourth-year defender shared where his faith lies with the 49ers’ organization after paying Samuel.

“I have a lot of faith that when the time comes, it will be smooth,” Bosa said to Inman following the 49ers’ Monday camp practice.

Bosa originally signed on for four years for $33,551,865 when he entered the league as the second overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft.

It’s still not determined what the timetable is for a Bosa deal, especially with Samuel signed and the pending future of Jimmy Garoppolo and whether or not he gets traded or released from his $137.5 million contract. Bosa, though, tells Inman he and the 49ers are in good standing before any new deal gets made,

“I definitely got lucky. I could have been elsewhere,” Bosa said of landing with the 49ers. “I’m just happy, because this organization is so great. They give you all the resources you need. They listen to my input. Obviously, you have to get some respect in the building before you can give input, but I have a great relationship with (coach) Kyle (Shanahan) and John, so it’s all good.”

49ers GM Responds to Bosa’s Future

The general manager of the 49ers John Lynch first shared fewer than five words on Bosa’s contract situation on July 26 when the 49ers reported back to training camp.

News items from the #49ers press conference:

— Coach Kyle Shanahan confirms the team has "moved on to Trey (Lance)." Jimmy Garoppolo won't practice with the team.

— GM John Lynch said Nick Bosa's contract extension will be addressed next year. "His time's coming." — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 26, 2022

Lynch then reminded Inman how the 49ers have handled contracts in the past.

“If you look at our history, our cadence, you know most of our deals are done with one year left on the contract,” Lynch said Tuesday. “Nick’s got two years left and so that doesn’t make it impossible, but makes it more likely that it’s something that will be addressed next year.

“No absolutes, you never say never, but here’s what I do know: As long as we’re here, Nick Bosa is going to be a part of the Niners and he’s going to get paid handsomely to do so,” Lynch continued. “So his time’s coming and when it does, he’ll get what he deserves because man, what a special player.”

Lynch also put out a news release detailing his own reaction toward completing the Samuel deal, saying (per the 49ers team communications staff):

“We are overjoyed to have come together with Deebo to keep him with the 49ers for years to come. Deebo has the rare ability to not only play at a unique level but to inspire his teammates with the way he plays. He is a special player that embodies “will meeting skill.” We’re proud to move forward with him as an integral leader and foundational piece of our team.”

Per The Athletic’s David Lombardi, Samuel shared these six words after signing the deal:

The first thing Deebo Samuel told John Lynch after signing his contract: "It's time to go to work." — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) August 2, 2022

Bosa himself looks energized about how Samuel is fully on board with the 49ers, sharing this Instagram story post: