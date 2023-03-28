49ers Called a Fit for Edge Rusher Who Nearly Teamed up With Nick Bosa

Perhaps one member of the Ohio State Buckeyes can finally play alongside Nick Bosa on the San Francisco 49ers — which nearly happened had Bosa not declared early for the 2019 NFL Draft.

Chad Reuter of nfl.com on Friday, March 24 unveiled his updated mock draft and now, he has the 49ers dipping back to Columbus, Ohio to draft Zach Harrison at No. 102 overall.

Not only does this projection pair two Buckeyes together, but it links up what could’ve been members of the 2019 Ohio State roster.

Harrison Also Drew Comparison to Ex-49ers Defender

Once Bosa opted to pursue a pro career, it gave Ohio State leverage into finding his eventual replacement.

The Buckeyes didn’t have to go very far to find their next five-star talent. They journeyed to Lewis Center, Ohio to swoop up the then 6-foot-5, 253-pound edge behemoth from Olentangy Orange High who was the state’s No. 1 overall prospect by 247Sports composite for the 2019 class.

But along with needing to replace the decorated Bosa, it just so happened that Harrison was compared to another future 49ers trench defender in his prospect evaluation: Ex-Niners defensive end Jordan Willis, who signed with the Las Vegas Raiders on a one-year deal during this free agency cycle. Former director of scouting for 247Sports Barton Simmons gave Harrison the Willis comparison while also writing:

“Extremely long defender with big joints that wears 245 pounds naturally. Young for his grade and will bulk up to 275 pounds with ease. Archetype, hand-down defensive end frame. Generational testing numbers at his size. Athletic versatility to play wide receiver. Uses hands effectively to read and shed in the run game. Eats up space in zone read game. Possesses twitch and suddenness and can bend the edge as a pass rusher. Speed in pursuit is elite. Very raw as a pass rusher. Still learning to use his hands and developing pass rush instincts. Doesn’t yet dominate the way his physical traits dictate he should. Potential No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft and definite impact Power 5 defender.”

Harrison ended up nearing 275 at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis as he stands at 274. Unfortunately, Harrison has been given a third round grade by Reuter after being called an early day one selection. Although, with Willis gone and Charles Omenihu additionally trekking to the AFC West with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, the need for an extra long rusher can come in handy through Harrison.

Breakdown: Harrison Brings Versatile Length

With more than 36 inch arms and at a towering 6-foot-5, Harrison is already perfect for the roles Willis and Omenihu once had — sliding inside and using their length to free up Bosa and company, while also getting after the quarterback. And those arms came in handy on Saturdays in the Big 10:

His get-off will likely attract NFL suitors needing a long edge rusher.

But here’s what else is making him NFL ready even after his Ohio State career: His defensive lineman trainer is Eddy McGilvra — who’s worked with countless of league clients including Super Bowl champion defenders Aaron Donald, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Greg Gaines and had 2021 Indianapolis Colts first rounder Kwity Paye working with him.

Zach Harrison bag work pic.twitter.com/4If55hTFc5 — Coach Ed (@DlineCoachEd) March 15, 2023

Again, when Willis and Omenihu drifted off, it left the 49ers missing two options with the length needed for the trenches. Harrison is emerging as one of the top options in day two…which in turn can get Harrison to link with Bosa after needing to replace him four years ago.