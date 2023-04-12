49ers Urged to Avoid Adding Former Nick Bosa Replacement

Buyer beware also applies to NFL teams ahead of the NFL Draft, including the San Francisco 49ers.

There are franchises like the 49ers who are going to get urged to avoid drafting certain prospects, with the fear the “bust” label will get attached to them. But one suggestion made by Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report on Wednesday, April 12 is quite the eye-grabber: Tansey suggests the 49ers avoid drafting Zach Harrison of Ohio State.

That’s right — a team that’s thriving with a past Buckeyes star in Nick Bosa is being told to avoid getting the edge rusher brought in to replace him in Columbus back in 2019.

Reasons for Harrison Critique per B/R & Other Draft Experts

There’s been mixed opinions on where the 6-foot-5, 274-pounder will land. With some like Tansey believing Harrison never fully tapped into his potential when he suited up for the Buckeyes.

“The large disparity in projections comes down to Harrison unlocking the potential that made him a top recruit going into college. Harrison was the No. 12 overall prospect in the class of 2019, per 247Sports’ composite rankings,” Tansey wrote.

Lance Zierlein of nfl.com was one draft expert who identified one lapse in Harrison’s game: His demeanor on the field.

“Harrison has the physical tools to create occasional advantages early in the rush but needs to get better at capitalizing on them. His size and length will always be appealing, but a more fiery demeanor on the field might be needed to raise his status beyond rotational end,” Zierlein wrote.

Meanwhile, ESPN NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid, while projecting him to be drafted at No. 67 overall, mentioned Harrison’s lack of production as to why he hasn’t been the recipient of being called a day one or high day two pick.

“He still needs polish as a pass-rusher,” Reid began. “But his traits are worth betting on in hopes of unlocking the next stages of his development. He never topped 3.5 sacks in a season in four tries for the Buckeyes, but he could be a better pro in the right system.”

Are the 49ers Not a Fit After All?

From looking at the structure the 49ers implemented on defense, it’s designed for edge rushers like Harrison to thrive in, even if their careers haven’t had the trajectory they hoped from the start like Arden Key and Charles Omenihu.

Yet, Tansey believes the 2023 model the Niners have is one where they want someone who’s been more productive in his CFB career, giving them someone who can present guaranteed immediate production. Tansey believes the 49ers wouldn’t want someone who only showed flash potential.

“One would think the 49ers may have more patience with a young edge-rusher because Nick Bosa and Drake Jackson will start and play a majority of the snaps. However, the 49ers are thin behind Bosa and Jackson, and they already took a risk this offseason by adding Clelin Ferrell, who did not live up to the expectations of being the No. 4 overall pick in 2019 with the Las Vegas Raiders,” Tansey wrote. “The 49ers need a more reliable young edge-rusher instead of one with promise and no guarantee of coming up with impactful plays when he is on the field.”

If Harrison isn’t an option, Pro Football Network has Louisville’s YaYa Diaby landing with the Niners at No. 99.

“The 49ers hosted YaYa Diaby on a pre-draft visit. He’s very raw in relation to his age, but his high-level athleticism and power profile present an exciting foundation to build on,” PFN wrote.

Diaby went on to produce nine sacks in his final season with the Cardinals.