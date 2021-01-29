49ers Rumors: Jerry Rice’s Son Tweets ‘Niners Are Going to Get Stafford’

The Detroit Lions are shopping quarterback Matthew Stafford and the 49ers are rumored to have the best shot at acquiring the veteran signal-caller.

In fact, the son of 49ers legend Jerry Rice, Jerry Rice Jr., is so dead set on the 49ers will trade for Stafford that he tweeted, “Niners are going to get Stafford.”

Niners are gojng to get Stafford — Jerry Rice Jr (@Flash80jr) January 28, 2021

Rice isn’t crazy for thinking this.

The Reeses Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. is going on all week and according to KOA NewsRadio‘s Benjamin Albright, Stafford to the 49ers has received “a lot of smoke” this week.

Have a messed up screen on my phone, hence the updates being sparse. Lot of smoke around Niners and Stafford this week. In Mobile. We'll see. Be back and active on here tomorrow. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) January 28, 2021

The 49ers Have ‘Inside Edge’ to Land Stafford

Another reason why it’s not out of the ordinary for Jerry Rice Jr. to think that is that NFL insider and Sports Illustrated reporter, Grant Cohn, heard from an unnamed source that the Niners have an ‘inside edge’ to land Stafford.

“A source extremely close to the situation said that while nothing is done or close to being finalized, the San Francisco 49ers seem to have the inside edge to land Stafford in a trade with the Detroit Lions”, Cohn said.

Stafford ended this past season completing 64.2% of his passes for 4,084 yards and 26 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He has thrown for at least 4,000 yards eight times in one season and stands with just two NFL legends who have thrown for more than 4,000 yards in a season, Steve Young and Jeff Garcia.

The Lions are reportedly wanting a first-round pick in return, but not many analysts see the Niners letting their 2021 first-rounder get away this year.

Jerry Rice Explains Why The 49ers Would Never Land Packers MVP QB

Stafford isn’t the only veteran quarterback up for grabs that the Niners have been linked to. Packers MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers is uncertain about his future in Green Bay and could be up for grabs this offseason too. But…Jerry Rice (Jr.’s dad) says there is no way the Niners would land Aaron Rodgers.

“Aaron is not going to want to come here,” Rice told 95.7 The Game’s “The Morning Roast.” “Aaron is not going to want to come here because the 49ers didn’t draft him. He’s still got that grudge. He’s still got that on his shoulders. I’m not saying this guy is not going to stay in Green Bay because it’s got to be frustrating to him because he has lost the last two championship games.”

Rodgers, a star out of Cal, was projected as a possible No. 1 overall pick ahead of the 2005 NFL Draft. The Niners held the first pick that spring and many figured it only made sense for Rodgers to continue his football career in his home state.

That perfect image wasn’t the case. The 49ers would go on to draft Alex Smith out of Utah that year and Rodgers stayed on the board until the Packers selected him at No. 24. Rodgers went on to tell reporters the Niners would regret not picking him.

Stay tuned for more hot takes from the Rice guys.

