49ers Reveal New Secret Weapon

Playing your home games in a different state is less than ideal, but there is one aspect of the move that may give the San Francisco 49ers an advantage. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan believes the State Farm Stadium in Arizona has a fast field that should work in favor of the team’s offensive weapons such as Deebo Samuel and Raheem Mostert.

“I like the stadium. Seems nice, clean,” Shanahan said, per The Mercury News. ” Glad there’s not Cardinals fans in there when we’re the home team. The field’s fast. Have always like that. And it’s nice weather. It’s as good of a situation we can have. I’m pumped they’ve made it so convenient for us.”

Samuel is one of the most versatile offensive players in the NFL and his 4.48 40-time will be on display on Arizona’s fast track. Mostert is even faster with a 4.34 time in the 40-yard dash, and it will be interesting to see if the Niners offense gains an advantage with the move.

Shanahan Held a Meeting With 49ers Team Leaders to Discuss the Transition to Arizona

The 49ers receivers may benefit from the new field but the off-field transition is not lost on Shanahan, especially around the holidays. When the Niners arrived in Arizona, Shanahan met with 20 of the team leaders to advise them to be on the lookout for players who are struggling during the transition, per 49ers.com.

“I just told them to look out for that stuff and make sure that whether they come to me or a position coach,” Shanahan explained, via 49ers.com. “We have lots of people here who aren’t coaches or players who can help people.”

From moving locations to injuries, the 49ers have been arguably the most resilient NFL team this season. Shanahan remains concerned about how some of the 49ers players will deal with the change.

“I just try to stress to people that everyone is going to be at different levels and some people are going to deal with this different than others,” Shanahan noted. “You read about the NBA players in the bubble and all the mental issues they went through and stuff. Those guys were at least allowed to hang with each other. We’re not. So, we’re basically just in rooms here.”

The 49ers Are Slight Favorites vs. Bills

It may surprise some fans to learn that the 49ers are a slight favorite on Monday Night Football given the Bills’ 8-3 record. According to OddsShark, San Francisco is a one-point “home” favorite as Buffalo still has to travel across the country to Arizona.

It will be worth watching to see if the 49ers can build off their upset-win over the Rams despite the extenuating circumstances of the recent move. Shanahan emphasized that the 49ers need to protect the football if they hope to win, and quarterback Nick Mullens agrees with his head coach.

“As a quarterback, it’s the most important thing – protect the football,” Mullens said, per 49ers.com. “That’s something that you have to work on. But I feel like the more preparation, keeping two hands on the ball in the pocket and just the harder you work at the small details, I feel like turnovers take care of themselves. And so, that’s what I’ve been focusing on.

READ NEXT: 49ers Sound Off on Upcoming Relocation