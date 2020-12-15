49ers Hint at a Quarterback Change

The San Francisco 49ers may have another quarterback behind center when the team squares off with the Dallas Cowboys. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan admitted he is “up for anything” given the team’s recent skid meaning C.J. Beathard could once again be replacing Nick Mullens at quarterback in Week 15.

“Yeah, I think after the way the game went yesterday, we’ll think about everything [quarterback change],” Shanahan noted, via 49ersWebZone.com. “Today I met with the players, met with the staff, met with the team. Just finished meeting with the offense then came in here. So, I haven’t really had a chance to discuss that with anyone, but I’m up for anything right now. So, we’ll see how that goes over the next couple days.”

Jimmy G Could Start Practicing in Week 16

Shanahan has maintained optimism that Jimmy Garoppolo could return to the field this season. The 49ers coach noted Garoppolo will not be practicing ahead of the team’s upcoming matchup against the Cowboys but is hopeful that the quarterback can return in Week 16.

“We’ve had a number of high-ankle sprains on our team this year, but Jimmy’s was definitely the worst,” Shanahan said, per 49ers.com. “That’s why we thought he was going to need surgery for a little bit, but he didn’t. That’s why he needs longer rest than most of the people. But Jimmy won’t be back this week for practice. We’ll see about Jimmy if he’s ready for some practice the following week.”

Mullens Has Thrown an Interception in 5 Straight Games

Shanahan is growing increasingly frustrated with Mullens’ propensity for turnovers. Mullens has thrown at least one interception in the last five games for a total of seven picks. The quarterback admitted he continues to fall short in protecting the football.

“It’s just focus on the details, working during the week and just taking care of the football,” Mullens said after the 49ers’ loss to Washington, via 49ers.com. “At some point, it has to be done to give this team a chance to win. If you turn the ball over, you’re not going to win football games and that’s really what it comes down to.”

For all of his frustrations, Shanahan believes the whole team can do a better job of helping Mullens find success. Shanahan noted that Mullens is “fun to coach” but that does not necessarily mean Beathard won’t start against the Cowboys.

“…Nick’s smart guy. He’s very accountable,” Shanahan explained, per 49ersWebZone.com. “I think I’m pretty hard on him, but he’s harder on himself. So, that’s why he’s fun to coach. You don’t have to beat around the bush with anything. He sees it, probably knows the answer because he watches on his own before I get to him and then he hears it from me. So, Nick’s great with that stuff, but the game’s just not about knowing. It’s hard out there and you’ve got to play well and he didn’t play his best. I know he missed some open throws and stuff, but it also was compounded when you’re not throwing your best and then you also have nine drops to go with it, you know? So, I definitely, definitely don’t think we helped him out very much, either.”

READ NEXT: 49ers Linked to Big-Armed Quarterback