Niners Lose 2 Defenders for at Least a Month: Report

The San Francisco 49ers paid a heavy price in the team’s second game of the preseason, losing two meaningful offseason additions on the defensive side of the ball.

Maurice Hurst suffered a high ankle sprain early in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, August 22, which is likely to leave the defensive tackle sidelined for at least a month. The Niners added Hurst, who played his first three NFL seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, on April 23.

Mychal Kendricks, who was signed just one week ago as a means of bolstering the Niners linebacking corps, hyperextended his big toe on special teams during his first action of the game. The linebacker, a nine-year veteran of the NFL and a former member of NFC West Division rival Seattle Seahawks, is also expected to miss a month or more.

Hurst and Kendricks’ Future With Niners in Doubt

Decisions on the future of both players are expected to come down no later than Tuesday, according to Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan.

“Any time you have an ankle and a toe, you’re looking at at least a month, so that is something we definitely have to discuss today,” Shanahan told members of the media during a press session Monday. “How it plays out for the final roster spot … we will have a decision by tomorrow.”

Roster cuts are mandated by the NFL at regular intervals from now until the official 53-man team is announced on August 31. The next such cut, during which the Niners will reduce the team’s roster from 85 players to 80, is due Tuesday.