49ers Trade Former Pro Bowl Linebacker to NFC Contender for LB: Report

The San Francisco 49ers are trading linebacker Kwon Alexander to the New Orleans Saints, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Niners will receive a conditional fifth-round pick and linebacker Kiko Alonso in exchange for Alexander.

“49ers are acquiring a conditional 5th-round pick and likely a player in exchange for LB Kwon Alexander, per source,” Schefter noted on Twitter.

The 49ers cap situation is among the worst in the NFL and trading Alexander will help provide some relief in the coming years. Alexander has a $4.57 cap hit for this season, but this jumps up to $16.5 million in 2021, per Spotrac. The linebacker still has two years remaining on his four-year, $54 million contract.

Alonso Has Not Played a Game in 2020

Alonso has been on injured reserve as he continues to recover from a torn ACL. The linebacker started four games for the Saints last season notching 31 tackles in 13 appearances.

Alexander has not played for the 49ers since Week 5 as he has been sidelined with an ankle injury. The linebacker notched 30 tackles and a sack so far this season but his short stint in San Francisco failed to live up to expectations as he struggled to stay on the field.

READ NEXT: 49ers Give Update on Trade Talks