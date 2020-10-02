49ers Sign Former Browns Starting Cornerback

The San Francisco 49ers made one more addition to their roster prior to the upcoming Week 4 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. San Francisco added cornerback Jamar Taylor to the team’s practice squad, per NBC Sports Bay Area’s Jennifer Lee Chan.

The move gives the Niners some added depth in the secondary as Richard Sherman continues to recover from an injury. Taylor spent two seasons as a starting corner for the Browns from 2016 to 2017.

Most recently, Taylor played in 12 games last season with stops in Atlanta and Seattle. Taylor has also played for the Dolphins, Cardinals and Broncos over his seven-year NFL career. Taylor was selected in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Dolphins.

The Falcons Signed Taylor During the 2019 Season to Primarily Play Nickel Corner

According to Niners Nation, Taylor took starting reps during the 49ers training camp but was released when the team made their final cuts ahead of Week 1. Falcons head coach Dan Quinn noted after Atlanta signed the corner last season that Taylor’s strength is playing inside coverage.

“They featured him during his Seattle time more at nickel,” Quinn told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2019. “He had a role on (special) teams as well. He has experience both outside and inside as well. We’ll work him at both, but primarily we’ll feature him inside.”

Taylor’s best statistical season came in 2016 when the corner had three interceptions, 13 pass deflections and 57 tackles for the Browns.

Sherman Is Eligible to Play Again as Soon as Week 5 vs. Dolphins

The Niners placed Sherman on the injured reserve list on September 16 and the relaxed NFL rules allow players to return after three weeks. Sherman is eligible to return to the field as soon as Week 5 against the Dolphins on October 11, per ESPN. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan noted at the time that Sherman was not “too concerned” about the injury.

“He doesn’t sound too concerned about it,” Shanahan told ESPN. “He just is going to need a couple weeks we think, and maybe a little bit more. But hoping it’s only three. That’s why we put him on IR.”



The 49ers Could Get Both George Kittle & Deebo Samuel Back vs. Eagles

There has not been much good news this season for the 49ers when it comes to injuries. Two bright spots heading towards the team’s matchup against the Eagles on Sunday Night Football are George Kittle and Deebo Samuel appear to both be trending in the right direction to play in Week 4. Earlier this week, Shanahan called Kittle a “full go” at practice and explained what the team needed to see from Samuel to have him suit up against the Eagles.

“He’s healthy, so I just want to see him out there and get back in the swing of playing football,” Shanahan said, per 49ers.com. “It’s been a while since he has. I know he’s been working hard on his own with our trainers and everyone else with rehab. But we just need to see him go through three days (of practice) and what type of shape he’s in. And if he can protect himself, he’ll be out there.”