49ers Make Final Call on Pursuit of WR Odell Beckham Jr

The San Francisco 49ers will not be adding the one former Pro-Bowl wide receiver currently available via the NFL’s free agent market.

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that the 49ers are out on Odell Beckham Jr., formally of the Cleveland Browns, a full day before the wideout can even be claimed off the waiver wire. He becomes eligible at 4 pm on Tuesday, November 9.

Ari Meirov, of @MySportsUpdate, reported the news — which is sure to disappoint Niners Nation — via Twitter on Monday afternoon.

#49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said they won't put in a waiver claim for Odell Beckham Jr. due to financial reasons. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 8, 2021

Beckham represents a $7.25 million cap hit over the rest of this season, based on the details of his contract with the Browns. The rest of the contract is void, and the wide receiver will hit the open market at season’s end under the classification of a free agent.

Beckham Could End up With Niners Division Rival

While San Francisco is officially done with the idea of bringing Beckham to town, the controversial, but talented, wideout may not be done with the Niners this season.

According to a report by Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Beckham has made it clear that the Seattle Seahawks are his preferred destination — or at least one of them. The Niners have already played the Hawks once this season, falling to their division rivals in at home in San Francisco in Week 4.

Since that time, the fortunes of both teams have been on the decline. As of Monday, November 8, both the Niners and the Seahawks are 3-5 and tied for last place in the NFC West Division.

The difference? Seattle is welcoming back quarterback Russell Wilson from a three-week stint on the injured reserve list (IR) after staving off complete oblivion in his absence. Not to mention, they may be in a position to add an elite level receiver alongside the already elite tandem of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

The Niners, on the other hand, are reeling after an embarrassing 31-17 rout at home against the division leading Arizona Cardinals (8-1), who manhandled the 49ers despite the absences of starting QB Kyler Murray and top wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

The Niners and the Hawks will meet again on Sunday, December 5 in Seattle for a Week 13 matchup.

Bad News Continues to Roll in For Niners

Beyond the bad news that Beckham won’t be bolstering the Niners’ offense was the unfortunate diagnosis of right tackle Mike McGlinchey on Monday.

The offensive lineman suffered a torn quadricep muscle during Sunday’s game against Arizona and will miss the rest of the season. He is the second 49ers tackle to find his way to the IR this season, the first being Justin Skule.

Aside from the news he broke about Beckham, Meirov also tweeted Monday that Niners wideout Jalen Hurd appears unlikely to play for San Francisco at any point this season.

The now third-year wide receiver has yet to play in a regular season NFL game after suffering multiple injuries to his knee and back over the previous three years.