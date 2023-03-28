Opposing Teams are Calling About this 49ers Starter: Report

As the San Francisco 49ers continue to re-tool their roster heading into the 2023 NFL draft, one of the more intriguing storylines for fans to follow has been the status of Brandon Aiyuk. Eligible for both a contract extension and the fifth-year option following the culmination of his third professional season, fanbases from around the league have wondered if the Niners would be open to trading the Arizona State product to avoid having two wide receivers on large second contracts.

According to Nick Wagoner of ESPN, that speculation actually holds some truth, as John Lynch has been approached by opposing teams about Aiyuk’s eligibility.

“49ers have received interest in Brandon Aiyuk from teams hoping they can trade for him,” Wagoner wrote on Twitter. “But Niners intend to keep Aiyuk. They could find themselves in a situation next offseason where they can’t afford two high end WRs (like OT this year) but those decisions will/can wait.”

Theoretically, a player like Aiyuk should draw plenty of interest on the open market, as his 2022 NFL season was on par with A.J. Brown’s before he was signed-and-traded to the Philadelphia Eagles for a first-round pick and a four-year, $100 million contract. Fortunately, as Wagoner pointed out, the 49ers don’t have to make a decision right now and can allow him to play out the forthcoming season before deciding on what to do long-term.

The 49ers Have Made a Decision on Aiyuk’s Fifth-year Option

Discussing all aspects of the 49ers’ offseason so far with the assembled media, Lynch was asked about Aiyuk’s status moving forward and let it be known that he would be “shocked” if San Francisco didn’t pick up the ascending wide receiver’s fifth-year option.

“Brandon’s been excellent for us,” Lynch said via 49ers WebZone. “I’d be shocked if we didn’t. We still have some time. It’s (the deadline) the day after the draft, I believe, we have to make those decisions. And so we’re still discussing, but it probably makes sense to do that for Brandon.

“He’s a really good player. It’s interesting when you’re at these league functions, ownership meetings, combine, a lot of people ask about him. They really appreciate his game, and they see it ascending. And he’s a guy we’re very fortunate to have, and I think he’s just coming into his own, too.”

Assuming he doesn’t agree to a new, long-term contract extension, Aiyuk will be playing on a fifth-year option worth $14.12 million, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. With Deebo Samuel set to count $28.5 million against the cap in 2024, according to Akash Anavarathan, the 49ers would have two wide receivers accounting for over $40 million, but as Wagoner pointed out, that’s an issue for next offseason.

Some San Francisco 49ers Fans Want to see an Aiyuk Trade

While Lynch appears happy to have Samuel and Aiyuk under contract over the next two seasons, some fans, like Timmy Gibson of Fansided’s Niners Noise, believe now is the perfect time to move off of the third-year wide receiver’s contract in order to optimize value.

“Brandon Aiyuk is a very good wide receiver,” Gibson wrote. “After three seasons in the league, he is coming off his first 1,000-yard season and has established himself as one of the NFL’s best. After a rocky second season, Aiyuk put it all together in year three and showed that he is a true receiving threat, even finishing with more receiving yards than superstar Deebo Samuel.

“Samuel did miss more games than Aiyuk, but it cannot be argued that Aiyuk has established himself as a true star in the NFL. Many teams in the NFL don’t have a star receiver, and the 49ers now have two. Samuel has been extended, but Aiyuk has yet to be paid and will surely be expensive if the Niners do extend him.

“Because of that, now is the perfect time for the team to move Aiyuk. He will certainly leave behind a hole on San Francisco’s offense, but if anyone can scheme up ways to fill it, it’s head coach Kyle Shanahan.”

Would it make sense for the 49ers to financially swap out a performer like Aiyuk for a rookie player who could produce similar value on a cost-controlled contract for the remaining duration of Samuel’s deal? On paper, yes, but trading away a player who has already amassed 1,000 yards in a season for one who will hopefully do the same is a proposition that would stress out even the most confident general manager, which is why Aiyuk is certainly in high demand.