49ers Pass Rushers Vocal About Officiating During Seattle Loss

Charles Omenihu saw his left shoulder blade pad go up, nearly covering his eyes as the San Francisco 49ers defensive end tried to lock in on Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks on his pass rush attempt.

Seahawks right tackle Jake Curhan lifted that part of Omenihu’s game day attire. But not by getting a hand underneath the padding — by grabbing Omenihu’s white and red cloth with his right hand and lifting it up. The play ended with D’Wayne Eskridge breaking away from Deommodore Lenoir and scoring from 7 yards out.

“Holding, No. 74 on offense, 10-year-penalty, repeat the down,” were the next words heard through the speakers at Lumen Field…right?

None of those words were blurted out by the head field judge. Missed holding call as the touchdown stood.

But Omenihu typed his response out on Twitter the moment he saw a clip of that touchdown — and joined one other 49er pass rusher in being vocal about the officiating during the 30-23 loss to Seattle on Sunday, December 5.

Omenihu Responds to Clip

The newcomer on the 49ers defense, added before the NFL trade deadline via the Houston Texans, saw his name mentioned in a tweet from a fan that showed what the refs missed during that Eskridge score.

“Critical miss call man,” was what Omenihu posted on his personal Twitter account.

Critical miss call man…….. https://t.co/Yfqyl37YJ0 — Charles Omenihu (@charless_94) December 6, 2021

Had that touchdown been negated, San Francisco would’ve entered halftime leading 23-14 instead of being up by two.

The 6-foot-5, 280-pounder wasn’t the only one who spoke about missed calls from the ‘Niner trenches, though.

Bosa Also Voiced his Opinion

Omenihu’s much-heralded teammate Nick Bosa, the team’s leading sack master, is another who felt the same way Omenihu did about the cloth grabbing going on along the line of scrimmage.

“It was a rough day with the refs. Kinda used to it.” Nick Bosa #49ers pic.twitter.com/qFEpydZBgC — Tracy Sandler (@49ersfangirl) December 6, 2021

The third-year defensive end did manage to get a sack of Wilson — now upping his season total to 12 and officially giving him the NFC lead in that category. Bosa made sure that that Wilson was going to feel his pads.

Russell Wilson hit HARD by Nick Bosa — Tracy Sandler (@49ersfangirl) December 6, 2021

And on that sack of Wilson, the ball traveled 23 yards the other way.

Beware of Nick Bosa 😤 pic.twitter.com/FJeNACHAx6 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 5, 2021

But drawing holds and not seeing the yellow marker come out wasn’t the only thing that Bosa was vocal about. He was blunt about the 49ers’ performance in the seven-point loss.

“We definitely blew it,” Bosa said to the Bay Area media following the game. “We knew that it was going to be this type of game whenever we play them. But we have to do a much better job of not giving the game away.”

Nick Bosa says the 49ers "Blew it" pic.twitter.com/LtpvTeig4b — John Chapman (@JL_Chapman) December 6, 2021

But on the evening, both teams combined for 16 penalties with 126 yards lost. Yet, Omenihu and Bosa clearly believes there should’ve been more than 16, with Omenihu having video proof and Bosa acknowledging the rough officiating day that he and the 49ers have gotten used to.