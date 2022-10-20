Super Bowl MVP Calls the 49ers’ Nick Bosa ‘a Monster Out There’

Sunday, October 23 in Santa Clara will be much more than a star-studded affair when the Kansas City Chiefs visit the San Francisco 49ers. Emotions are anticipated to run high in the first meeting between the Super Bowl 54 participants.

And with the emotions comes dealing with “a monster out there” on the 49ers’ side…as one past Super Bowl Most Valuable Player described it regarding Nick Bosa.

Patrick Mahomes to Face Nick Bosa for the 2nd Time

The Chiefs’ $450 million franchise quarterback and the man responsible for taking the Super Bowl 54 MVP honor in front of the 49ers Patrick Mahomes is anticipated to face Bosa at Levi’s Stadium.

Bosa was not in the 49ers’ lineup in their Week 6 loss to the Atlanta Falcons due to a groin injury. However, there was the sight of Bosa practicing in the 49ers’ return to practice on Wednesday, October 19. And now, The Athletic’s David Lombardi caught Bosa again going through drills during Thursday’s session — indicating that the fourth-year defender will get his chance at revenge against Mahomes.

Nick Bosa and Trent Williams both at 49ers practice for the second straight day, more good signs for SF — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) October 20, 2022

Mahomes on Wednesday addressed the Kansas City media about the matchup. Mahomes got asked how important it is to know where Bosa is.

“Very important,” Mahomes said, drawing laughs during the presser. “That dude’s a monster out there. (He) does everything well, but obviously extremely good at rushing the passer with power, with speed, and so it’s someone you have to account for on every single snap.”

Is Mahomes Facing an Even Better 49ers Defense?

That 2019 49ers defense played a championship level even then.

They surrendered the fewest total yards among NFC teams at 4,509. They also allowed 310 points — placing them at eighth overall in scoring defense (average of 19.375 points per game allowed).

Arik Armstead led the way with 10 sacks while a rookie Bosa followed with nine. They were among 14 49er players who recorded a sack and went on to total 48 for the season. Overall, the 49ers ranked second in defense that season.

But fast forward to now, and this version of the S.F. defensive unit is already ranked higher than that ’19 group.

They’re tops in the NFL in total defense. Despite a dismal performance against the Atlanta Falcons that saw 168 rushing yards, the 49ers have surrendered the fewest ground yardage among NFC teams at 525 and the 3.3 yards per carry they’ve allowed is also the best in that conference. They’ve surrendered the second fewest passing yards in six games and are tied for second in passing touchdowns allowed with four. Finally, the 49ers’ 23 sacks is one behind the league leader Dallas.

And during the 3-3 start, 13 different 49er defenders have joined the sack party with Bosa the leader at six.

Mahomes himself has noticed that there’s been zero drop off from the 49ers’ defense since their last meeting.

“Still a great football team. A lot of that team (from the Super Bowl meeting) is still there and they’ve stayed together and they’ve gotten better and better,” Mahomes said. “So I understand that it’s going to be a challenge because I’ve played against them before and know how many great players they have on defense.”