49ers’ Kyle Shanahan Unveils CB Plans With Emmanuel Moseley Out

The injury bug has now bitten one more prized defender on the San Francisco 49ers.

For a team that’s already dealing with wide receiver Deebo Samuel being out of action and Raheem Mostert not in the backfield, plus going without linebacker and captain Fred Warner on Sunday, December 5 in Seattle, one more key injury occurred on the defensive side during the 30-23 loss at Lumen Field.

This time, emerging cornerback Emmanuel Moseley — who is yet to surrender a touchdown his side this season — became the latest key 49er to go down with a high ankle sprain. And in speaking with reporters via a video conference call on Monday, December 6, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan unveiled that Moseley “could miss several weeks.”

#49ers CB Emmanuel Moseley to miss a few weeks with a high ankle sprain. That's not good for an already shaky secondary. https://t.co/1x89IYFwtw — #Kyle Madson (@KyleAMadson) December 7, 2021

Again, not only is Moseley’s loss a latest significant blow to the defense for not allowing six points his side, but for locking up some of the league’s best wideouts like D.K. Metcalf:

Emmanuel Moseley locking up Metcalf here. He gave up a few catches, but played a great game overall. He's a very important player for the team right now. pic.twitter.com/1gic655ae9 — 49ers_Film (@49ers_Film) October 6, 2021

Now, Shanahan shared an idea of how the 49ers will move on without their ascending shutdown CB. But, he also shared which two cornerbacks should “up their game” in front of him.

Shanahan’s Idea

So how does Shanahan move on without Moseley?

David Lombardi, who covers the 49ers through The Athletic, reveals one starter moving forward…but also two who could push for the role:

Biggest news out of Shanahan’s call is that Emmanuel Moseley has a high ankle sprain and will be out a few weeks. Dontae Johnson will start opposite Josh Norman but Shanahan is hopeful that both Deommodore Lenoir and Ambry Thomas can seriously push for that role #49ers — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) December 6, 2021

Meanwhile, Shanahan wants things to play out first before finding the official replacement for “E-Man.”

“We’ll see how the week plays out,” Shanahan responded when asked about the CB situation. “We’re obviously struggling in that area. Now, losing E-man definitely doesn’t make it easier. But we’re going to keep having the young guys compete. Hopefully, they can get more and more ready. D-Mo [Lenoir] did a couple of good things in the game but then struggled on some things also. I’m happy with Ambry and how he played on special teams. I thought it was his best game by far on special teams, having three tackles on it and doing the right thing on those.”

But, who are the two defenders Shanahan hopes can elevate their game in Moseley’s absence?

“Hopefully, those two (Lenoir and Thomas) can up their game up and push Dontae and Norman a little bit,” Shanahan said. “But those are the guys that we’ve got.”

Has one Shown Signs of Improvement?

One of those rookie corners has caught Shanahan’s attention with his work ethic.

“I think Ambry has really turned it on here in practice this last month or so,” Shanahan said. “He’s been getting better each week, and he’s definitely got himself a chance to not only push D-Mo, but to push the two starters out there too now.”

Thomas has mostly played special teams, with 94 total snaps according to Pro Football Focus.

As for Lenoir, he went from special teams to being called on as Moseley’s replacement versus the ‘Hawks. The rookie was on the field for 26 total plays including 18 coverage snaps per PFF. Lenoir was targeted three times by Russell Wilson on Sunday — allowing three receptions for 39 yards and one touchdown.

More from Shanahan’s Monday presser can be viewed here.