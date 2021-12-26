49ers’ Playoff Path Continues to Clear up After Rams Win

Good news despite the San Francisco 49ers falling to the Tennessee Titans in Week 16: The ‘Niners are still in great shape to clinch a playoff spot in the NFC just three days after the 20-17 loss.

There’s added good news involving S.F. following the afternoon slate of games on Sunday, December 26: The 49ers received some help in their playoff quest.

And of all teams, the assist came from a bitter NFC West rival who had the backing of 49er fans, for one day only: The Los Angeles Rams.

With the Rams holding off the Minnesota Vikings 30-23 on the road, it dropped the latter team to 7-8 overall. But the Rams’ assist also helped the 49ers in the process. Here’s how.

Rams Were Part of ‘Cheering Guide’ for 49er Fans

Before the day after Christmas set of NFL action, here was the 49er fan cheering guide posted on Twitter involving the playoff picture:

49ers cheering guide for this Sunday Rams over Vikings

Giants over Eagles

Cowboys over WFT

Lions over Falcons

Dolphins over Saints MNF#49ers — John Chapman (@JL_Chapman) December 26, 2021

Some 49ers playoff scenario thoughts: Rams beating Vikings would be big. SF can’t win division,so having Vikings, Saints, Eagles lose is most helpful. Likewise, it’s possible Rams could win NFCW next week if they win today. Which would make W18 less meaningful for LAR. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) December 26, 2021

And before Sunday, the 49ers stood at having an 81% chance of making the playoffs by the website FiveThirtyEight. The site now has them at 66% after the Titans loss.

Meanwhile MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki, who breaks down the percentage scenarios for each aspiring NFL playoff contender for NBC’s Sunday Night Football, gave the 49ers a higher percentage despite losing to the Titans.

.@stevekornacki gives an update on the Niners' playoff picture heading into tonight's game pic.twitter.com/DFQyXchzzE — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 23, 2021

But again as mentioned by Chapman and Wagoner, at the top of the list for a needed 49ers assist was a Rams win. And the Rams delivered just that.

What Viking Loss Now Does

Minnesota’s loss now increases the lead for the sixth playoff spot that the 49ers have held for nearly the entire month of December. But the Viking loss did more than just give the 49ers an increased lead.

By virtue of the Philadelphia Eagles routing the New York Giants 34-10, the Eagles have now slid into the No. 7 and final wildcard spot.

Current NFC playoff picture. Eagles now hold the 7th seed after beating NYG and Vikings losing to Rams. pic.twitter.com/Odw3z1ZYNF — Victor Williams (@ThePhillyPod) December 26, 2021

Even if both teams happen to finish 9-8 along with the 49ers, the advantage still goes the 49ers’ way.

As 49er fans recall, their team holds the tiebreaker over the Vikings due to their 34-26 home win at Levi’s Stadium on November 28. But to go back even further, S.F. holds the edge over the Eagles as well: Winning their Week 2 battle in Philly 17-11 on September 19.

But outside of that, the 49ers have other scenarios involving this final two-game push before the postseason.

What Rams Victory Does for NFC West, Plus Other Scenarios

There was a time the Arizona Cardinals had the NFC West lead all to themselves.

However, after falling to the Indianapolis Colts 22-16 at State Farm Stadium on Christmas day, plus with the Rams winning on Sunday, guess what it now does in the 49ers’ division? It puts the Rams in the division lead.

Rams clinch a playoff berth with a 30-23 win over the Vikings and at 11-4 lead the NFC West. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) December 26, 2021

At 10-5, the Cardinals are now on a three-game slide and have now gone from holding the No. 1 spot in the NFC to potentially traveling in the wildcard round.

Could this mean that the 49ers could hop over the Cardinals in the division standings by winning out? Unfortunately for the 49ers, no. This is because the Cards swept the ‘Niners in the regular season and if both teams finish 10-7, it’s the Cards who secure the second place mark in the NFC West.

And per David Lombardi of The Athletic, Arizona is among five teams that will play beyond January 9, 2022 — with the 49ers still yet to secure their spot.

Five NFC teams have clinched a playoff spot. Current order..

1. Packers

2. Rams

3. Bucs

4. Cowboys

5. Cardinals Two spots still open. Current occupants..

6. 49ers (8-7)

7. Eagles (8-7) Others..

8. Saints (7-7)

9. Vikings (7-8)

10. Falcons (7-8)

11. WFT (6-8)

12. Seahawks (5-9) — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) December 26, 2021

But in the bottom order of Lombardi’s tweet, five teams are still very much in play for a final wildcard spot including the No. 12 team the Seattle Seahawks, who swept the 49ers. The Seahawks can get in by miraculously winning their last three games and if the 49ers end the season at 8-9. The others are still alive especially if the leaders for the sixth and seventh spot were to falter down the stretch.

This is the time of year where multiple outlines and percentages get thrown around. But one thing is certain: The 49ers didn’t lose too much ground in their playoff chase thanks to the Sunday help from the newest NFC West leader.