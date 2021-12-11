49ers’ Kyle Shanahan Hints at Possibly Adding a CB for Sunday

Could there be an additional reinforcement at cornerback for the San Francisco 49ers as they prepare for the Cincinnati Bengals? Especially with the latest defender listed as questionable as of Friday, December 10?

The 49ers are already having to move on from Emmanuel Moseley, as the team’s emerging lockdown cover cornerback is out 2-4 weeks with a high ankle sprain and was officially ruled out for Sunday. Jason Verrett is already out with a season-ending knee injury.

Now, Dontae Johnson was given the questionable label as 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced he’s dealing with a non-injury personal matter.

So now, what’s the plan if Johnson isn’t good to go in Cincy?

Shanahan Could Look to Add Help

Currently, there’s still the chance Johnson could suit up against the 7-5 Bengals.

“He’ll most likely be starting if he’s available,” Shanahan told the Bay Area media before departing for Ohio.

Shanahan is working with this active crew: Rookies Deommodore Lenoir and Ambry Thomas plus veterans K’Waun Williams and Josh Norman. But how will the 49ers counter if Johnson isn’t the fifth?

“Yeah, we’d have three outside guys left and we’d probably bring up someone from practice squad too,” Shanahan said.

It’s time to dive into who the practice squad options could be.

Both CBs are tall options

In the event Johnson isn’t a go in Cincy and S.F. dips into the practice squad, their options are both second-year players and stand at 6-foot-1.

Here’s the two possibilities:

Luq Barcoo: The 23-year-old from San Diego State measures at 6-foot-1, 175-pounds. He has 10 career tackles in stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Arizona Cardinals. He joined the 49ers’ practice squad on November 24 alongside former Carolina Panther and Green Bay Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess. While at SDSU, he was nominated for the Jim Thorpe Award.

Luq Barcoo on being named a semifinalist for the @jimthorpeaward. #Win22 pic.twitter.com/XhnUEkjtLB — San Diego State Football (@AztecFB) October 22, 2019

And has this statistical claim via Pro Football Focus.

Lowest passer rating allowed over the last three seasons: 1. Sauce Gardner, Cincinnati – 30.4

2. Luq Barcoo, San Diego State – 34.0

3. Kaiir Elam, Florida – 47.5 pic.twitter.com/xv86kaH4O6 — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) September 24, 2021

Saivion Smith: The 24-year-old has the same height, but has a 25-pound advantage over Barcoo. Like Barcoo, Smith shares a Jaguars connection as the former Alabama Crimson Tide defender began his NFL career in North Florida. In 2021, Smith has suited up for three different franchises: Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos and S.F. Smith was waived by the Seahawks before 2021 training camp, then was released by the Broncos on October 26. He signed with the 49ers practice squad on November 11. Smith also had a brief stint in the XFL before the pandemic.

👀 Saivion Smith busted out the BattleHawks celebration after a big defensive stop for the @XFLRoughnecks pic.twitter.com/el1Fsnfq99 — XFL on FOX (@XFLonFOX) February 17, 2020

The Athletic’s David Lombardi has additionally hinted that either Barcoo or Smith could be elevated.

Dontae Johnson is questionable due to a non-injury personal matter. He’ll likely start for the 49ers at CB if he’s available. Deommodore Lenoir and Ambry Thomas are other options. Shanahan said a practice squad callup (Saivion Smith, Luq Barcoo) would be possible — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) December 10, 2021

Even if one or the other is promoted, Shanahan is confident the 49ers corners will be ready for Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins, Ja’Marr Chase and company.

“Yeah, we are all ready,” Shanahan said. “You’re always concerned for any cornerbacks going against those real good skill players and quarterback like that, but it happens. We played Arizona earlier this year, they had two guys go out, they had to play two practice squad guys and those guys did their job the whole game, but they weren’t affected at all because the other nine did their job real well. You’d rather it be a different scenario, but we still can overcome that.”