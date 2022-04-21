First Possible Deebo Samuel Replacement Visited 49ers: Report

On a day San Francisco 49ers All-Pro Deebo Samuel shook the NFL tectonic plates by demanding a trade, there’s now this that occurred on the afternoon of Wednesday, April 20: A potential replacement for Samuel already visiting with the ‘Niners.

Per the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the 49ers wrapped up a pre-draft visit with Velus Jones Jr. from the University of Tennessee — who the insider described as a versatile player in the mold of Samuel.

The #49ers just wrapped up a pre-draft visit with #Tennessee WR Velus Jones Jr, Versatile player as a returner/receiver who moves well with the football in his hands. If only the Niners had a need for somebody like that… — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 20, 2022

ALL the latest 49ers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on 49ers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on 49ers!

Jones Lauded for Similar Dynamics

Any scouting report will boldened these details at the top in describing Jones: His versatility.

Lance Zierlein of nfl.com points out how Jones can “line up inside or outside” in the first description under “strengths.” James Fragoza of Pro Football Network described his “speed and dual phase ability” in his written report. Lastly, Derrik Klassen of Bleacher Report lauded his background as a return man on special teams — signifying his versatile elements.

Here’s where the “Deebo-like” traits get pointed out: He takes a designed reverse handoff that looks like a wrinkle from the Kyle Shanahan playbook.

Morning NFL DRAFT FILM: Tennessee WR Velus Jones Jr. pic.twitter.com/UTZRShF2lF — Harry Douglas (@HDouglas83) April 15, 2022

On the receiving end, here’s Jones attacking zone coverage:

Tennessee's Velus Jones Jr has extremely dynamic speed (4.31 40 time) and sees the field very well. He's someone that could immediately contribute on special teams as a kick and punt return. Truly a threat to score every time he touches the ball! -E@VelusJr #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/dz6o8B3CAx — Scouters Anonymous (@Scouters_Anon) April 14, 2022

And in this highlight film, the 5-foot-11, 204-pounder has his return dynamics and game-breaking ability on display:





Play



Velus Jones Jr Tennessee Highlights No copyright intended at all. Hope everyone enjoys. Like and subscribe for more. Thumbnail retrieved from: utsports.com/sports/football/roster/velus–jones-jr-/13346 2021-12-28T17:36:49Z

But the NFL comparison Klassen and Zierlein has for Jones? Not Samuel, but Devin Duvernay of the Baltimore Ravens.

Jones Adds to List of Growing 49ers Visitors, Including Wideouts

Per Matt Barrows of The Athletic, the former Volunteer is among 15 names who have made their way in front of 49ers personnel.

Barrows adds this: Jones becomes one of the final visitors for the 49ers with the NFL Draft next Thursday (though the 49ers currently are scheduled to pick at No. 61 of the second round). The columnist/insider also adds this telling element: Not one 49ers visitor is projected to get drafted between picks one through 32 — meaning the franchise hosted non-first round projected prospects.

“To my knowledge, the 49ers haven’t hosted any prospects expected to to be drafted in Round one. And today was the last day of visits,” Barrows tweeted out.

Which led to this next statement from Barrows.

“That suggests the team isn’t planning/eager to trade Deebo Samuel. Obviously, Samuel, his agent want something to happen before the draft,” Barrows typed out.

As it was, lost in the Samuel trade chatter was this visitor with the 49ers before Jones on Wednesday: Versatile center/guard Dylan Parham from Memphis — who Heavy on 49ers had going at 61st in this mock draft and who Barrows called a suitable replacement should veteran center Alex Mack retire.

Parham would be a contender to start at center if Alex Mack, 36, decides to retire. https://t.co/hkX9Wa4tL0 — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) April 20, 2022

But back to finding a possible addition to the receiver room or replacement for Samuel: Jones delivered one of the fastest 40 times at the NFL Scouting Combine at 4.31 seconds, which boosted his draft value. But in a deep receiver class that has names like Drake London, Chris Olave, Treylon Burks and a former college teammate of 49ers quarterback Trey Lance in Christian Watson all being projected to land in the first round, that leaves the soon-to-be 25-year-old Jones as someone with mid-round potential.

And it turns out he wasn’t the only WR visitor the 49ers had before the draft. Here’s who else visited per 49ers Webzone’s Pre-Draft visitor tracker:

Danny Gray, Southern Methodist University: The 6-foot-2 SMU wideout had his visit set for during the week of April 11 per Aaron Wilson of PFN.

Tay Martin, Oklahoma State: The former Cowboys WR not only visited, but Barrows compared him to Ex-49ers wideout Kendrick Bourne.

Also, noted in this Heavy on 49ers story from Tuesday, the 49ers have grown “very impressed” with Nebraska WR Samori Toure per PFN’s Tony Pauline.

But now, Jones’ name has surfaced and could elevate high on the 49ers’ wish list if the franchise does move on from their All-Pro “wide back.” And Jones’ name arrives just one week after Joe Tansey of B/R wrote down his name as a prospect the 49ers should avoid.