On January 19, 2021, the New York Jets pilfered Robert Saleh from the San Francisco 49ers coaching staff to become the franchise’s 18th head coach.

Now, with 2022 free agency set to begin on March 16, 2022, could the 49ers take in a current player under Saleh? And could Saleh, perhaps, put in the word for this 28-year-old who is set to become a free agent once his deal is up?

ALL the latest 49ers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on 49ers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on 49ers!

Wide receiver Jamison Crowder is mentioned as that possibility, since he’s nearing the end of the three-year, $28.5 million contract he signed back in 2019.

Who Mentioned Crowder to S.F. Possibility?

The question got asked on the Monday, December 20 edition of Heavy’s I’m Just Saying: What are the best landing spots for three of the Jets’ 2022 free agents?

I began thinking: Which one could help the 49ers, given the tie-in Saleh has with the franchise?

Here’s why I went with the 5-foot-9, 177-pound Crowder as a possible fit with Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers offense:

“Here’s the reason why I say that: Mohamed Sanu is a free agent. Jauan Jennings, even though he’s stepped up as of late for the 49ers, is also a free agent. And even though Brandon Aiyuk has stepped up as of late as a deep threat, they realistically right now don’t have a deep threat opposite of Aiyuk because they put Deebo Samuel in the backfield. So I think maybe, Robert Saleh, a former 49er, could put in the good word for Crowder and maybe look to see if Jamison Crowder could fit in there.”

More can be listened to below:





Play



Video Video related to 49ers called a potential suitor for 2022 ‘deep threat’ free agent 2021-12-22T17:35:09-05:00

Of the 29 49ers set to become free agents for the spring of 2022 according to Spotrac, four are from the receiving corps including the aforementioned Sanu and Jennings.

Each WRs Free Agent Value

Here’s where things stand financially involving the quartet of 49er wideouts who could walk via the free agent market.

Sanu: The nine-year-veteran and 32-year-old is the oldest member of the WR unit. He’s currently on injured reserve with a knee injury. Sanu, who played with Shanahan when the 49ers’ head coach was the offensive coordinator of the Atlanta Falcons, is currently on a one-year, $1.14 million deal.

Jennings: The 24-year-old could be a high priority for the 49ers’ offseason plans. He’s listed as an exclusive rights free agent per Spotrac. Jennings is on a one-year, $660,000 deal. He may only have 14 catches for 144 yards and three touchdowns, but the 6-foot-3, 212-pounder has become a red zone option for S.F.

Jimmy G finds Jauan Jennings for the TD pic.twitter.com/rkDtZFuAgv — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 19, 2021

And these clips show how Jennings has become an effective No. 3 option for Jimmy Garoppolo:

Nice 3rd down conversion here by Jauan Jennings. Jimmy makes a good quick throw rolling to his left. JJ has really stepped up into the WR3 role which is huge for us. pic.twitter.com/EUFSp6cvry — 49ers_Film (@49ers_Film) December 21, 2021

Continued progress could convince a team, including S.F., to raise Jennings’ contract value to seven figures.

Trent Sherfield: The 25-year-old is on a one-year deal worth $920,000. Sherfield, though, was limited to five snaps during the 31-13 romp of the Falcons on Sunday, December 19 and, according to Pro Football Focus, has only had one game of more than 28 snaps: The 58 he had in Week 13 at Seattle.

Richie James: The 26-year-old James has the lowest average salary among this group at $634,143 per Spotrac. The 5-foot-9, 185-pound James has not recorded any snap action in 2021 via PFF.

Is there room for Crowder should the 49ers pursue?

How Crowder Could fit

While Crowder’s base salary is $28.5 million, his average salary sits at $9.5 million but his 2021 base is at $5 million.

From a field standpoint, here’s this dilemma involving the former 2015 fourth rounder out of Duke: He’s never had a 1,000-yard season nor a 10 touchdown year in his seven-year career per ESPN.

However, this trait may win over Shanahan and the 49ers: His versatility, on display below from December 27, 2020.

JAMISON CROWDER 43-YARD TD PASS 😱 Jets breaking out the trick plays 🔥 (via @nyjets)pic.twitter.com/3ighZ8XGPx — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 27, 2020

On the receiving end, he’s pulled off this high-concentration grab that same season while covered by taller veteran Kareem Jackson of the Denver Broncos.

Jamison Crowder would not be denied the ball 💪 📺: #DENvsNYJ on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/lRGWP3o7vo — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) October 2, 2020

Crowder has been called “certified YAC (yards after catch) monster” by PFF.

Jamison Crowder: Certified YAC monsterpic.twitter.com/BoyGDuDE7v — PFF (@PFF) September 13, 2020

This season, he proved he can be the wideout to turn to for rookie quarterback Zack Wilson when the play starts slow.

And finally, in every season of his career excluding 2021, Crowder has averaged between 10.2 to 13.4 yards per reception. Will add in all seven seasons, he has 43 career games when his longest reception stretches between 20 to 79 yards according to his ESPN game log.

Unless the 49ers have a splashy free agent wide receiver in mind come March, Crowder could give the ‘Niners a veteran who knows how to add yards after the catch and add an additional speed element alongside Aiyuk and Samuel — plus come to S.F. at a not so expensive value.