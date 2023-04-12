49ers Pro Day Received Fiery Messages From Rising QB Prospect

As aspiring NFL quarterbacks wrap up their final push to get drafted, one fast-rising 2023 prospect sent out his one last sales pitch to teams — with those fiery messages getting heard in front of the San Francisco 49ers at their local Pro Day.

Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener was among the intriguing draft prospects who threw in front of members of the 49ers on Wednesday, April 12 at Levi’s Stadium. The native of nearby Danville, California, carved out his career as an undersized yet determined quarterback who spearheaded the Bulldogs’ 2022 Mountain West Conference title run. He won over fans of Fresno State and NFL teams who love underdog talent with his grit, moxie and ability to elevate others around him…all while battling the stigma of being measured below 6-foot-1.

In his messages, Haener first asked to NFL teams in front of reporters: “Why not me?”

“I definitely think [height is] less of a deal,” Haener said to reporters (h/t David Lombardi of The Athletic). “But I definitely think that there’s evidence that people can do it, so why not me? I just kind of think of it like that, and I’m just another guy that’s coming through the pipeline and feel like my traits can stack up with all of them.”

Then came this next incandescent message directed to the teams who are interested in taking him in.

“I’m not scared to compete. I’m not scared to go into a room that has people who played, and I just want to go in and learn, keep my mouth shut, be as consistent as possible, and show an organization what I can do for them,” Haener said.

Haener Also Addressed Brock Purdy Comparisons for a Second Time

Along with hearing about his size setback, Haener has also heard this countless of times: Being labeled the next Brock Purdy.

Haener first addressed the Purdy comparisons in a column he wrote via Vic Tafur of The Athletic on March 7, writing “I do get tired of the Brock Purdy comparisons.”

Again, Haener’s name got intertwined with the surprise story of the 2022 season Purdy, but this time in the 49ers’ home venue. Again, the Bulldog standout chose to distance himself from the Purdy comparison.

“I just feel like Brock’s different. I’m different,” Haener said via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. “There’s different things that we do in our games.”

He also added: “I’m even older than Brock.”

Haener, though, recognized the work Purdy put forth last season and gave him his praise. But still, Haener wants to stick to his own lane.

“Brock did a lot of really good things [last] year, and super happy for him and his family. But at the same time, I’m on my own mission, on my own train, and trying to do something for a franchise that believes in me,” Haener said.

Is Haener a Perfect Fit for the 49ers?

Turns out Haener and the Niners have increased their talks.

Matt Barrows of The Athletic wrote how Haener has been in touch with QB coach Brian Griese. And Haener’s recent interactions with the 49ers, including on their Pro Day, fuels the fire of him possibly staying in the Golden State.

Haener’s strengths as noted by nfl.com draft expert Lance Zierlein are his ability to read and process and how he throws into tight windows. But his touchdown-to-interception ratio of 53:12 in his last two seasons increases his chances to get drafted.

Purdy was brought in by the 49ers because of his ability to process. He then showed his accuracy and went on to complete 67.1% of his throws. Haener comes from a system where processing was a requirement — and believes it’s made him more NFL ready than most QBs.

“I feel like there’s a lot of things we did at Fresno State that are above some of the things that people do in college,” Haener explained. “I was really involved in protections, really involved with getting in and out of concepts, bad looks, using cadences to try to get defenses to jump offsides. And I feel like we did a lot of things that translate to this level. So I feel comfortable with where my development’s gone. Obviously, still a lot of work to do, but I definitely think there’s some things that translate.”