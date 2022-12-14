Insider Wonders if 49ers Will Give $2.5 Million Defender His Elevation

There are members of the San Francisco 49ers who have waited their own turn to be named to the active roster leading up to a regular season game, even 14 weeks into the 2022 campaign.

One of them is rookie defensive back Qwuantrezz Knight, who has been involved with the 49ers’ practice squad. But one insider wondered if Knight, who signed an entry level three-year, $2,566,000 as an undrafted 2022 prospect, is finally due for his long-awaited active roster elevation.

49ers Have Spots to Fill on Eve of Huge TNF Showdown

Matt Barrows of The Athletic made mention of how the 49ers have until Thursday, December 14 before their highly-anticipated showdown with the Seattle Seahawks to finalize their active roster. And that was also when Barrows mentioned Knight’s name as a potential fill-in.

“The 49ers can make practice squad elevations tomorrow. They’re short at DT [defensive tackle] and DB [defensive back] right now. I wonder if rookie Qwuantrezz Knight will see his first action of the season,” Barrows tweeted. “He mostly played NCB [nickelback] and S [safety] in training camp, is good on special teams.”

If Knight were to be elevated, his presence can help fill for the injured cornerback Dontae Johnson — who has been ruled out of the rest of 2022 with a torn ACL.

There is one analyst and noted 49ers fan who is all in on the former UCLA Bruin Knight joining the 49ers in the Pacific Northwest.

“I have been saying Qwuantrezz Knight’s time is now! He will be the next great UDFA for the 49ers,” said John Chapman of the 49ers Rush Podcast.

What Knight Could Bring to 49ers

Knight had a much different trek to the NFL compared to his more heralded 2022 draft class teammates Sean Rhyan (third round to the Green Bay Packers), Greg Dulcich (also third round to the Denver Broncos) and Kyle Phillips (fifth round to the Tennessee Titans). Knight also didn’t begin his college career in Westwood. He had his first stop with the University of Maryland from 2016 to 2018 then transferred to Kent State in the 2019 season.

The 6-foot, 199-pound Knight then wasn’t invited to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. But had to settle for his Pro Day on the UCLA campus as a way to get his name on NFL radars.

DB Qwuantrezz Knight running his 40 at #UCLA pro Say. pic.twitter.com/ccyFpaEKGp — Bruin Report Online (@BruinReport) March 15, 2022

The website NFL Draft Buzz handed Knight a 40 out of 100 prospect rating. They graded his run defense the highest at 54%, but handed him a 39% coverage grade. The site mentioned how he “flashes some physicality as a hitter” plus added that he has “good instincts and anticipation, reads and reacts with discipline. Dangerous with the ball in his hands.” However, the evaluation knocked his ability to adjust his hips to the pass and his angle pursuits.

His best season was his final campaign of 2021 when he played in 12 games — collecting 66 tackles, 48 solo stops, delivered 2.5 sacks, busted out two pass deflections and forced one fumble. But he led the Bruins with 8.5 tackles for a loss. Run defense, again, became his primary strength.

Happy to hear @EricGalko bring up UCLA DB Qwuantrezz Knight this week on Journey to the Draft podcast with @EaglesXOs Maryland –> Kent State –> UCLA Really tough nickel/strong safety… Jumped on my radar last year vs Cal – run support/read & reacthttps://t.co/eBOY4Uch1Z pic.twitter.com/y1dhGlWD8z — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) September 17, 2021

UCLA DB Qwuantrezz Knight made plays in the run game vs. USC, just as he did while at Kent St. A bad DPI call in that game overshadowed his ability to hit defenders in coverage. A nickel role seems where he's at his best. #SnapScout21 pic.twitter.com/FWWghaNPez — Chad Reuter (@chad_reuter) December 14, 2020

Before being assigned to the 49ers’ practice squad, Knight showed his nose for the football during an August 18 scrimmage against the Minnesota Vikings:

Would-be sack from 49ers Samson Ebukam & Kemoko Turay leads to Qwuantrezz Knight INT pic.twitter.com/bvb5TQYq7f — Brad (@Graham_SFN) August 18, 2022

Now, with Johnson out, fellow cornerback Ambry Thomas questionable with an ankle injury and nickelback Samuel Womack out with a concussion, Knight has Barrows wondering if it’s time for the 49ers to insert him as the slot/nickel and add some special teams hustle with the Seahawks on the horizon.