Niners Star Rusher Returns to Practice After Injury: Report

Running back Raheem Mostert was back on the practice field Thursday after exiting the San Francisco 49ers workout the day before with a potential injury.

Cam Inman, of the Bay Area News Group, initially reported Mostert’s Wednesday departure due to what appeared to be an injury to his back.

“Mostert came out with apparent back pain late in practice on a play in which Lance flipped a short pass to Deebo Samuel in the backfield,” Inman reported. “Mostert winced as he reached the sideline and was checked on by trainers, then watched most of the remaining plays from a knee.”

It was also Inman who dropped the news that the Niners top running back had returned to team activities Thursday, August 26.

“Good to see #49ers Raheem Mostert practicing after exiting Wednesday with apparently minor back issue,” Inman wrote on Twitter. “Also participating: (Nick) Bosa, (Dee) Ford, (Javon) Kinlaw, (Jalen) Hurd. Not practicing: (Dre) Greenlaw, (Jason) Verrett, (Aaron) Banks.”

Niners Injury Luck Continues to Trend Downward, Even With Return of Mostert

The Niners can not seem to catch a break on the injury front, which makes the news about Mostert that much more relieving for a fan base that keeps running into bad luck.

As anyone familiar with the 49ers is aware, the roster was ravaged last season by injuries to major contributors like Bosa, Ford, Mostert, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, tight end George Kittle and a veritable host of others.

The news this preseason has not been quite as grim but as is evident by Inman’s aforementioned report, there are still a lot of Niners players either sidelined with nagging issues or borderline banged up, rotating in and out of the practice lineup.

San Francisco Injuries Have Made for the Briefest, and Most Disheartening, of Cameos

In an effort to bolster the roster, particularly on the defensive side of the ball, the team signed a handful of potential contributors to one-year deals this offseason.

A couple of them saw complications just a few plays into their tenures with San Francisco when the Niners met the Los Angles Chargers on Sunday, August 22 in the second of their three preseason games.

Maurice Hurst suffered a high ankle sprain early in the first quarter against the Chargers, which is likely to leave the defensive tackle sidelined for at least a month. The Niners added Hurst, who played his first three NFL seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, on April 23.

Mychal Kendricks, who was signed just one week ago as a means of bolstering the Niners linebacking corps, hyperextended his big toe on special teams during his first action of the game. The linebacker, a nine-year veteran of the NFL and a former member of NFC West Division rival Seattle Seahawks, is also expected to miss a month or more.

He was sent to the injured reserve list earlier this week when the team announced its second round of preseason roster cuts.