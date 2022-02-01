Rams Star Rips Joe Staley, 49ers Fans for ‘Trolling’ His Wife

There was never a question of if there was bad blood between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers coming into the NFC Championship.

The NFC West rivals simply don’t like each other, for better or for worse. Throughout the 2020 and 2021 seasons, moments and comments like Rams star Aaron Donald’s “Who is Deebo Samuel” peppered the rivalry, although the Rams currently have the last laugh and are heading to Super Bowl LVI after beating the 49ers 20-17 on January 30.

However, one guy that wasn’t laughing so much is Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth. Per the Rams star’s since-deleted Instagram post, that’s because a former opponent in former 49ers tackle Joe Staley made jokes about his wife, Melissa, online. Underdog Fantasy’s Sosa Kremenjas was able to screenshot Whitworth’s long and intense message to the former 49er.

“My guys who have played the @nfl game,” Whitworth began.” Been in the trenches. Could you imagine trying to troll another players wife,” Whitworth posted Monday. “When you not even a player anymore? Having 49ers fans troll her all week. Sending her nasty crap. (Used) to respect this guy… Embarrassing for our game. 49ers fans can say anything they want ! Y’all can buy all the tickets you want to the super bowl! I would hope a legend of the game would leave a players wife out of it. Attack the woman tough guy! I’ll address that at a later date!”

Clearly Whitworth wasn’t happy. He also doesn’t seem to be done with Staley, based on the last sentence that he’ll “address that at a later date.”

Staley’s Response to Whitworth’s Wife

All of this started with the Rams organization and community attempting to prevent 49ers fans from flooding SoFi Stadium for the NFC Championship. Week 18’s home game against San Francisco had local and national media commenting that the 49ers fanbase outnumbered the home crowd.

Whitworth’s wife along with Rams QB Matt Stafford’s wife and others, tweeted out messages saying to not sell their tickets to 49ers fans. She has since deleted this tweet, but Staley’s response to Melissa Whitworth’s tweet online.

If you @RamsNFL fans want to sell your tickets – I’ll buy them. Just DO NOT sell them to your own team PLEASE! https://t.co/vHr3ZEv21O — Joe Staley (@jstaley74) January 24, 2022

Staley wasn’t actually looking to buy the tickets, just attempting to make a joke. It doesn’t really come off as extremely pointed or vitriolic, but obviously it led to Whitworth deleting her post and her husband sounding off on Instagram.

Whitworth Provides an Update

Obviously, the moment and context are the reasons that led to Staley’s comment, the back-and-forth from fans online and Whitworth’s post. But it seemingly looks like that this “beef” was only that, as things appear to be “cool” now per Melissa Whitworth.

“Listen y’all they cool now everyone move on…” Whitworth Tweeted on Monday afternoon in response to a Fox News Tweet on the story.

Staley and Whitworth must’ve spoke and buried their issues. Considering they’re both considered to be future Hall of Fame offensive lineman, albeit for rival teams, it’s a nice ending to a rough moment.

Buried or not for good remains to be seen, but it certainly made for another wild detail in this year’s storyline between the Rams and 49ers.