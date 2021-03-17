49ers Re-Sign ‘Underrated’ Starter: Report

The 49ers started making deals early Wednesday morning while everyone was asleep, signing All-Pro center Alex Mack to a deal and re-signing highly touted offensive lineman Trent Williams to a historic contract extension.

But, they didn’t stop there. The Niners looked to their defensive line and re-signed defensive tackle D.J. Jones to a one-year deal, per Ian Rapoport who also noted that Jones is an “underrated starter” for San Francisco.

The #49ers are re-signing DT D.J. Jones, source said, and he gets a 1-year deal. An underrated starter for them. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2021

Jones, 26, was drafted out of Ole Miss in the sixth-round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Just this past season, Jones recorded 20 tackles, a career-high three sacks, and a pass defense through 14 games.

Through his four seasons in the league, Jones has totaled 70 tackles, five sacks, two passes defended, and a forced fumble.

