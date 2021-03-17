49ers Re-Sign ‘Underrated’ Starter: Report

49ers Re-Sign ‘Underrated’ Starter: Report

DJ Jones

Getty D.J. Jones #93 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after sacking quarterback Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks.

The 49ers started making deals early Wednesday morning while everyone was asleep, signing All-Pro center Alex Mack to a deal and re-signing highly touted offensive lineman Trent Williams to a historic contract extension.

But, they didn’t stop there. The Niners looked to their defensive line and re-signed defensive tackle D.J. Jones to a one-year deal, per Ian Rapoport who also noted that Jones is an “underrated starter” for San Francisco.

Jones, 26, was drafted out of Ole Miss in the sixth-round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Just this past season, Jones recorded 20 tackles, a career-high three sacks, and a pass defense through 14 games.

Through his four seasons in the league, Jones has totaled  70 tackles, five sacks, two passes defended, and a forced fumble.

