Recently-Cut 49ers WR Signing with Dolphins, Mike McDaniel

The San Francisco 49ers watched Mike McDaniel leave to become the head coach of the Miami Dolphins, and now they’re watching former Niners join him.

Initially, that came in the form of staff members like wide receivers coach Wes Welker and ex-tight ends coach Jon Embree. It only makes sense to bring that DNA over to his new job, as the former 49ers offensive coordinator spent the past 5 years under San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan.

As the staff gets settled, the next step is adding players and that’s now happening in the form of wide receiver River Cracraft. Per NFL Media insider Ian Rapoport, Cracraft is moving on from being cut by San Francisco by looking for a role in Miami.

“The #Dolphins signed WR River Cracraft,” Rapoport said. “Who has familiarity with new coach Mike McDaniel from SF.”

The 27-year-old receiver has been in the league since 2017 after he spent four years at Washington State. Now, he’ll be joining his fourth NFL team since going pro as he reunites with McDaniel.

Cracraft’s Career

As a Cougar, Cracraft found a consistent and important role in then-head coach Mike Leach’s offense. While at Washington State, Cracraft played 41 games and totaled 2701 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns.

However, injury got in the way of Cracraft’s NFL journey, leading him to struggle to find a team in 2017, despite getting a work out from the New England Patriots, per the Spokesman-Review. He finally got his team with the Denver Broncos, where he spent two years doing primarily special teams work.

Between the Broncos and his time in San Francisco, Cracraft spent an offseason with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020, but didn’t make it through cuts. The Niners picked him up for special teams purposes primarily, but he also did get some offensive opportunities in 2020.

In just nine targets, Cracraft brought in six receptions for 41 yards, while returning five punts for 40 yards. While the receiver did play on special teams in 2021 for the Niners, he did not return kicks or compile any offensive stats.

NFL Insider Speaks on 49ers Being ‘Poached’

Welker joining the Dolphins did come as a bit of a surprise, although the former NFL receiver did play in Miami early on in his career. Under Welker’s guidance, the Niners have seen wide receiver Deebo Samuel explode into a star role, while Brandon Aiyuk also took steps forward in his second year in the league.

For 49ers insider David Lombardi, Welker’s arrival in Miami marks a major “poach” for McDaniel and the Dolphins.

“Big poach for Mike McDaniel,” Lombardi said. “Just this week, Deebo Samuel gave big credit to Wes Welker for coaching him into stardom. The 49ers must also replace TE coach Jon Embree.”

The team has been able to replace Embree, promoting current staff member Brian Fleury from a quality control role to the position role. Fleury will work closely with star TE George Kittle and the rest of the position group after spending two years in his QC position.