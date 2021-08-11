49ers Release Former Bears First-Round Pick

The San Francisco 49ers released wide receiver Kevin White on Wednesday, NFL insider Field Yates reported via Twitter.

The 49ers have released WR Kevin White. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 11, 2021

All eyes were on White when the Chicago Bears drafted him with their seventh overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft. The West Virginia product was bound to be an NFL star after being named a First Team All-Big 12 pick and a Second Team All-American selection in 2014 with the Mountaineers.

Unfortunately, White’s transition didn’t wasn’t as smooth as Chicago had hoped.

ALL the latest 49ers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on 49ers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on 49ers!

White Battled Several Injuries Since Being Drafted

White didn’t get to live up to the hype during his rookie year due to a stress fracture in his leg which led to season-ending surgery.

Fast forward to 2016 and White saw action in just four games, catching 19 passes for 187 yards. His season was cut short once again after he fractured the same leg. He was back in 2017, but managed to see the field only once because of a fractured shoulder blade.

In his fourth season in 2018, he was healthy enough to play in nine games for Chicago, catching four passes for 92 yards. But, inevitably, the Bears would go on to decline his fifth-year option on and White became a free agent.

The Arizona Cardinals picked up White for the 2019 offseason, but he failed to make the final roster cuts––he actually didn’t play at all that season.

In 2020, the 49ers saw potential in White and signed him. He spent most of his time on the practice squad where he played in three games and recorded zero receptions.

Niners Make Room for Ex-Jaguars Linebacker

By letting go of White, the Niners made room to sign linebacker Donald Payne to a one-year deal.

Payne, 27, originally joined the NFL after signing with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He was waived ahead of the season but claimed off waivers by the Jacksonville Jaguars a few hours late.

In three seasons with Jacksonville (from 2017-2019), Payne saw action in 30 games with five starts and registered 61 tackles, one pass defensed and one fumble recovery.

Last fall, he split his time on the Washington Football Team and Miami Dolphins practice squads.

The 5’11, 217-pound linebacker is a Fairburn, GA native and attended Stetson University. He finished his collegiate career playing in 44 games (43 starts) and registered 538 tackles, 65.5 tackles for loss, 14.0 sacks, 42 passes defensed, nine interceptions, eight fumble recoveries and seven forced fumbles.

READ NEXT: