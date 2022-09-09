Richard Sherman Part of 49ers Twitter’s Ripping of the Rams

Arguably, the two happiest fan bases in the NFL landscape on Thursday, September 8 were “Bills Mafia” and the San Francisco 49ers faithful.
Twitter users who represent the 49ers fan base were gleefully ripping and ridiculing the Los Angeles Rams in their 31-10 debacle against the Buffalo Bills. Some fans even began thinking about how the 2022 version of the Niners would fare against a Rams team that was beaten in the trenches, lost the football multiple times and virtually looked nothing like the one that snatched the Vince Lombardi Trophy nearly seven months ago.
No one, though, was more vocal and blunt about the Rams’ embarrassing loss than former 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman.
The new Amazon Thursday Night Football analyst who played in Super Bowl 54 with the 49ers not only trolled the Rams, but also broke down how and why they lost in a series of tweets — which ultimately was part of an online roasting of the Super Bowl 56 champions and the team that prevented the Niners from reaching the Super Bowl.
Sherman Tweets Include Questioning Matthew Stafford & Jalen Ramsey
At first Sherman was, somewhat, on the Rams’ good side by noticing the defensive plan rolled out by Raheem Morris — which led to two early interceptions by Terrell Lewis and Troy Hill
But that was the only positive tweet directed toward the Rams the rest of the evening, as Sherman put on his analyst hat for his tweets directed at the Rams.
And along came the ripping of certain Rams stars and the 49ers’ rival in general. It began with Sherman reacting to Matthew Stafford’s first interception and how it all unfolded.
Then came this three worded reaction to ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky: “Stafford being Stafford,” implying that the veteran quarterback is still the turnover prone QB from his Detroit Lions days.
But then came further questioning about Stafford’s decision making on Sherman’s end — particularly if he trusted a certain wide receiver who had a much hyped debut leading to this game.
“So Stafford doesn’t trust A-Rob [Allen Robinson] or am I missing something?” Sherman questioned. “That man deserves a target.”
He then shifted his focus to Jalen Ramsey, who endured arguably one the worst night of his career…and one that came off the heels of some lapses in the Super Bowl.
But he continued to wonder if Stafford and his elbow tendinitis was a real issue.
Not only that, he noticed the constant heat the Bills applied to Stafford — especially inside a venue that had a heat index past 90 degrees. Stafford got sacked seven times — none coming from Buffalo blitzing. It left Sherman to make this bold prediction involving a Rams legend:
Other Notable Twitter Reactions to Rams Loss
Again, 49er fans were out in full force in their dig at the Rams.
John Chapman of 49ers Rush Podcast posted this gif:
Brad Graham of @TheSFNiners even posted a memory lane moment involving Ramsey: One where Ramsey once called Bills quarterback Josh Allen “trash.”
Finally, the Twitter account @49ers_Film gave this prediction of when the Rams and 49ers have their rematch.