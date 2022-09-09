Richard Sherman Part of 49ers Twitter’s Ripping of the Rams

Arguably, the two happiest fan bases in the NFL landscape on Thursday, September 8 were “Bills Mafia” and the San Francisco 49ers faithful.

Twitter users who represent the 49ers fan base were gleefully ripping and ridiculing the Los Angeles Rams in their 31-10 debacle against the Buffalo Bills. Some fans even began thinking about how the 2022 version of the Niners would fare against a Rams team that was beaten in the trenches, lost the football multiple times and virtually looked nothing like the one that snatched the Vince Lombardi Trophy nearly seven months ago.

I feel the same joy as if the 49ers won — Brad (@Graham_SFN) September 9, 2022

No one, though, was more vocal and blunt about the Rams’ embarrassing loss than former 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman.

The new Amazon Thursday Night Football analyst who played in Super Bowl 54 with the 49ers not only trolled the Rams, but also broke down how and why they lost in a series of tweets — which ultimately was part of an online roasting of the Super Bowl 56 champions and the team that prevented the Niners from reaching the Super Bowl.

Sherman Tweets Include Questioning Matthew Stafford & Jalen Ramsey

At first Sherman was, somewhat, on the Rams’ good side by noticing the defensive plan rolled out by Raheem Morris — which led to two early interceptions by Terrell Lewis and Troy Hill

Rams Defense is balling! That Troy hill pick was art! Cant wait to see that one on tape. 3 Turnovers so far. As @LRiddickESPN said, Yards are cool but the turnovers are keeping points off the board. — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) September 9, 2022

But that was the only positive tweet directed toward the Rams the rest of the evening, as Sherman put on his analyst hat for his tweets directed at the Rams.

And along came the ripping of certain Rams stars and the 49ers’ rival in general. It began with Sherman reacting to Matthew Stafford’s first interception and how it all unfolded.

Butt to the sideline playing with vision is the future of CB play. Argue with ya self. https://t.co/ilz0J4XLKD — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) September 9, 2022

Then came this three worded reaction to ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky: “Stafford being Stafford,” implying that the veteran quarterback is still the turnover prone QB from his Detroit Lions days.

But then came further questioning about Stafford’s decision making on Sherman’s end — particularly if he trusted a certain wide receiver who had a much hyped debut leading to this game.

“So Stafford doesn’t trust A-Rob [Allen Robinson] or am I missing something?” Sherman questioned. “That man deserves a target.”

He then shifted his focus to Jalen Ramsey, who endured arguably one the worst night of his career…and one that came off the heels of some lapses in the Super Bowl.

On second viewing… this is just verticals into the boundary. Eyes on #2 not feeling speed of #1. Looks like cov 4 or palms. Spent too much time waiting to see if #2 broke out. Once he realized that he was responsible for #1 it was over https://t.co/KtMT7bnQUu — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) September 9, 2022

But he continued to wonder if Stafford and his elbow tendinitis was a real issue.

So no one going to talk about him not pushing the ball down the field? Maybe that elbow is a real issue. It may be that Mcvay doesnt believe the Oline can hold up but idk pic.twitter.com/PpxvMQPZVc — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) September 9, 2022

Not only that, he noticed the constant heat the Bills applied to Stafford — especially inside a venue that had a heat index past 90 degrees. Stafford got sacked seven times — none coming from Buffalo blitzing. It left Sherman to make this bold prediction involving a Rams legend:

@AndrewWhitworth is def going to receive a call from the Rams — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) September 9, 2022

Other Notable Twitter Reactions to Rams Loss

Again, 49er fans were out in full force in their dig at the Rams.

John Chapman of 49ers Rush Podcast posted this gif:

49ers fans watching this Rams game! pic.twitter.com/IB6HAZaLho — John Chapman (@JL_Chapman) September 9, 2022

Brad Graham of @TheSFNiners even posted a memory lane moment involving Ramsey: One where Ramsey once called Bills quarterback Josh Allen “trash.”

Finally, the Twitter account @49ers_Film gave this prediction of when the Rams and 49ers have their rematch.