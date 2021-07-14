Former Niners’ All-Pro Arrested For Domestic Violence

Free agent and former San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman has been arrested for domestic violence.

The former All-Pro defensive back was booked on the official charge of “Burglary Domestic Violence” at the King County Correctional Facility in Seattle at 6:08 a.m. local time Wednesday, July 14.

Free-agent CB Richard Sherman was booked at 6:08 this am at the Seattle Correctional Facility for “Burglary Domestic Violence”, per King County public records. Sherman also was denied bail. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 14, 2021

Sherman was denied bail, according to a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. However, a spokesperson for the Redmond Police Department, the arresting authority in Washington State, said standard operating procedure is that anyone taken into custody for alleged domestic violence is held at least until they come before a judge.

Details Paint Picture of Incident That Led to Sherman’s Arrest

Police reported that a 911 call was made from a Seattle residence at around 2 am. The caller, not identified by authorities, told emergency services that an adult male was attempting to force his way into the home. The caller identified the suspect as a family member who did not live at the residence in question.

When officers arrived on the scene, Sherman was outside the home. According to police, he “fought” with officers, though it was not specified whether the argument was verbal, physical, or both. Alleged assault of a police officer was not mentioned by authorities as a reason for arrest, nor were any related crimes.

Sherman was then transported to a hospital. After being deemed in appropriate physical condition by medical professionals, Sherman was taken by police to King County Correctional Facility, where he remains.

The NFL Players Association released a statement on the incident, though it did not mention Sherman by name. The cornerback serves as one of the Vice Presidents on the NFLPA’s Executive Committee.

The NFLPA on the arrest of Richard Sherman, one of its VPs on the Executive Committee. https://t.co/0dPJjO8xGg — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 14, 2021

“We were made aware of an arrest last night of one of our player leaders for an alleged domestic violence incident and have activated our domestic violence protocol for the protection and support of everyone involved,” the NFLPA statement said. “We will continue to monitor events closely as more facts are made available to us.”

Sherman’s Already Uncertain Future Now in Question

Sherman is not currently on an NFL roster, and these new legal troubles may complicate that issue.

The 10-year veteran played his first seven seasons with the Seattle Seahawks before joining the 49ers in 2018. During Sherman’s second campaign in the Bay Area the following year, he not only made the Pro-Bowl roster but was also named as a second-team All-Pro performer on the way to his third career Super Bowl appearance.

Sherman has been linked to both NFC West teams this offseason, reportedly contemplating returns to each of them.

“I want to get to a team that’s competing for a championship, so that’s what I’m focused on and waiting for a right opportunity,” the cornerback said. “When it comes, that’s where I’ll be.”

Both Seattle and San Francisco are projected for double-digit wins in the 2021 season, and both are expected to challenge for the NFC West Division title assuming their respective rosters remain healthy.

Due to the current construction of the Niners’ roster, Sherman has stated publicly that a return to the Bay Area is not out of the question. However, teams will likely take a wait-and-see approach as Sherman’s legal issues play out.